06.09.2019 16:43:00

AbbVie Declares Quarterly Dividend

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per share. 

The cash dividend is payable November 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 15, 2019.

Since the company's inception in 2013, AbbVie has increased its dividend by 168 percent.  AbbVie is a member of the S&P Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have annually increased their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research and development-based biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative advanced therapies for some of the world's most complex and critical conditions. The company's mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to innovation to markedly improve treatments across four primary therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, virology and neuroscience. In more than 75 countries, AbbVie employees are working every day to advance health solutions for people around the world. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbvie-declares-quarterly-dividend-300913243.html

SOURCE AbbVie

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Neues Paradigma am Ölmarkt
13:00
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Georg Fischer - Aufwärtskorrektur im bestehenden Abwärtstrend!
09:24
Vontobel: Neue Credit Linked Note auf Thyssenkrupp
05.09.19
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV
02.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf U-BLOX
02.09.19
Raiffeisen: Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14:51
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Dank Politik entspannt ins Wochenende? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gerücht bestätigt: Tesla erhält Batterien von LG Chem
Tesla & Co. werden immer effizienter: Ölpreise müssten stark sinken, damit Verbrenner wettbewerbsfähig bleiben
UBS plant offenbar Reorganisation des Investment Banking - Aktie gefragt
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Wirtschaftliche Situation könnte Bitcoin bis auf 28'000 US-Dollar treiben
Schindler-Aktie im Zuge von Übernahmespekulationen gefragt - Konzern mit Stellungnahme
Roche-Aktie im Plus: Roche erhält EU-Zulassung für zwei neue Tecentriq-basierte NSCLC-Behandlungen
Politische Entspannungssignale: SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX-Anleger waren in Kauflaune -- Wall Street mit Zuwächsen -- Teils kräftige Gewinne in Asien
SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen mit positiver Tendenz -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Wisekey-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Joint Venture in Saudi-Arabien gegründet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen zurückhaltend -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX kann im Verlauf ebenfalls Gewinne verbuchen. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich angesichts mauer Arbeitsmarktdaten verhalten. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB