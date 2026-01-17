Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Holcim1221405VAT31186490Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Swissquote1067586
Top News
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
IPO-Vorschau 2026: Diese Tech-Firmen könnten an die Börse gehen
Das sind gute Argumente für eine Gehaltserhöhung
Private Markets im Fokus: AllianzGI erwartet entscheidenden Wendepunkt 2026
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Suche...

Genmab A-S Aktie 21487099 / US3723032062

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

17.01.2026 03:59:01

AbbVie And Genmab: Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 Trial Shows PFS Gains But No Significant OS Benefit

Genmab A-S
27.80 EUR -4.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) and Genmab A/S (GMAB) released results from the Phase 3 EPCORE DLBCL-1 trial evaluating epcoritamab, a subcutaneously administered, T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, versus investigator's choice of chemoimmunotherapy in adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

The study demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) for patients treated with epcoritamab. Additional benefits were observed in complete response rates (CRR), duration of response (DoR), and time to next treatment, underscoring the therapy's potential clinical impact.

Importantly, the trial did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS). This outcome highlights the need for further investigation to fully understand the long-term benefits of epcoritamab in relapsed/refractory DLBCL..

EPCORE DLBCL-1 is the first Phase 3 study to demonstrate improvement in PFS in patients with R/R DLBCL who were treated with a CD3xCD20 T-cell engaging bispecific monotherapy. The global study enrolled 483 patients with R/R DLBCL with at least one prior line of therapy (73% had received two or more prior lines) who were ineligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplant (HDT-ASCT).

AbbVie and Genmab said that they are working to assess the potential impact of various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the increased availability of novel anti-lymphoma therapies during the study timeline. The data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical meeting, and AbbVie and Genmab will engage global regulatory authorities to determine next steps.

Epcoritamab has received regulatory approval in certain lymphoma indications in more than 65 countries. AbbVie and Genmab remain committed to advancing epcoritamab, with ongoing clinical programs evaluating the therapy as a monotherapy and in combination regimens across treatment lines and a broad range of hematologic malignancies.

ABBV closed Friday's regular trading session at $214.35, down $0.67 or 0.31%. In after-hours trading, the stock edged slightly higher to $214.66, a gain of $0.31 or 0.15% by 8:00 PM EST

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.