1 Aktie gratis
11.03.2023 00:36:00

"ABBOTT ELEMENTARY" AND TOP GUN: MAVERICK PUBLICITY CAMPAIGNS WIN TOP HONORS AT THE 60TH ANNUAL ICG PUBLICISTS AWARDS

Quinta Brunson Accepts the TV Showperson Award; Motion Picture Showpersons Award Presented to Jerry Bruckheimer on Behalf of Producers of Top Gun: Maverick

PHOTOS AVAILABLE: http://bit.ly/3YveLMq

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ICG Publicists (The International Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600) announced winners of its 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards in nine categories honoring excellence in publicity campaigns for motion picture and television programs. "Abbott Elementary" (Warner Bros. Television/ABC) won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Television Publicity Campaign. Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films) won the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign. This year's luncheon, held at The Beverly Hilton, was chaired by Tim Menke and Sheryl Main.

Quinta Brunson accepts the TV Showpersons Award; Motion Picture Showperson Award presented to Jerry Bruckheimer on behalf of producers of Top Gun: Maverick.

Multi-award-winning writer, producer, comedian and actorQuinta Brunson, creator of ABC and Warner Bros. Television's groundbreaking TV series "Abbott Elementary," was bestowed with the 2023 Television Showperson Award, presented by Lisa Ann Walter, star of "Abbott Elementary."

Top Gun: Maverick's Jerry Bruckheimer accepted the 2023 Motion Picture Showpersons Award on behalf of his fellow producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrieand David Ellison, presented by Danny Ramirez, Top Gun: Maverick's "Fanboy."

Additional presenters included Ming-Na Wen (Mulan, "The Mandalorian"), Vanessa Vanjie Mateo ("RuPaul's Drag Race"), Joseph Mazzello (Bohemian Rhapsody), Mychal-Bella Bowman("The Underground Railroad"), Utkarsh Ambudkar ("Ghosts"), Ben Mankiewicz ("Turner Classic Movies"), Amber Midthunder (Prey)Ethan Peck ("Star Trek: Strange New Worlds"), Jaylen Barron ("Blindspotting") and Bob Beitcher (President & CEO, MPTF).

Baird Steptoe, Local 600 National President, congratulated the ICG Publicists on their 60-year history. The ICG Publicists also recognized the centennial anniversaries of The Walt Disney Company and Warner Bros. Studios.

Winners of the 60th ICG Publicists Awards:

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures/Skydance/Jerry Bruckheimer Films)

MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR TELEVISION PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN

 "Abbott Elementary" (Warner Bros. Television/ABC)

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Karen Chamberlain, Warner Bros. Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

   Sara Hull, The Walt Disney Studios

BOB YEAGER AWARD FOR COMMUNITY SERVICE

James Ferrera, Unit Publicist

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Eli JoshuaAdé 

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION **TIE

Beth Dubber
Hilary Bronwyn Gayle

PRESS AWARD

Andy Reyes, Entertainment Tonight

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD 

Yong Chavez, ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

ABOUT ICG Publicists Awards: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards
ABOUT ICG (IATSE, Local 600): www.icg600.com

Contact:
Cheri Warner
cheri@publicity4all.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abbott-elementary-and-top-gun-maverick-publicity-campaigns-win-top-honors-at-the-60th-annual-icg-publicists-awards-301769452.html

SOURCE ICG Publicists (IATSE Local 600)

