Abbot's Butcher Plant-Based Chicken Launches in All Tender Greens Restaurant Locations

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plant-based protein brand Abbot's Butcher is pleased to partner with popular restaurant brand Tender Greens to offer the chain's first alternative protein menu item. Abbot's Butcher crafts premium meat alternatives and its plant-based chicken is available at all Tender Greens locations starting Oct. 1.

"The Abbot's Butcher family is thrilled to team up with Tender Greens on its first plant-based protein menu item," explains Kerry Song, Founder and CEO of Abbot's Butcher. "We're dedicated to making plant-based dining delicious and accessible, and cannot wait for Tender Greens patrons across the country to try this delicious new dish."

Based in Southern California, Abbot's Butcher is dedicated to creating plant-based meats that don't sacrifice flavor, texture or quality. Products by Abbot's Butcher are also allergen friendly, with all its products nut-, soy- and GMO-free, and gluten- and wheat- free items available as well. Its plant-based chicken will star in the new Tender Greens menu item, The Mezze.

The Mezze includes Abbot's Butcher plant-based chicken, with kale salad, pickled pearl onions, roasted tomato couscous, tzatziki sauce and avocado hummus paired with grilled flatbread.

About Abbot's Butcher

Abbot's Butcher believes plant-based eating shouldn't mean reduction or restriction. This California company crafts gourmet, small-batch, allergen-friendly meat replacements including plant-based beef, chorizo and chicken. With Abbot's Butcher's plant-based meats, everyone can enjoy their favorite dishes while still living in a way that celebrates their bodies and the beautiful world we live in. To learn more, visit http://www.abbotsbutcher.com.

SOURCE Abbot's Butcher