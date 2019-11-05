Abba Medix Corp. Updates Website Allowing Patients to Order Online

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada House Wellness Group Inc. (CSE: CHV) ("Canada House" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Abba Medix Corp. ("Abba"), launched its updated website today allowing patients to order its Abba branded cannabis online.

Abba produces handcrafted, premium quality, medical grade cannabis for patients seeking safe solutions for their complex to common health and wellness needs. Currently Abba has one strain, Purple Bud, available for sale to registered Abba patients. Abba will have more strains coming online next month to support its patients and additional derivative products including oils coming in the new year.

"This added function makes it easier for patients who prefer online ordering," said Michael Orrbrooke, Chief Revenue Officer, Canada House Wellness and President, Abba Medix. "We continue to focus on offering more strains, new formats, and increasing our Abba patient base through relationships with clinics across Canada. Abba is now well positioned to serve its patients with industry leading customer service and a seamless online customer experience."

Abba's 22,000 sq. ft. indoor production facility in Pickering, Ontario, has dried flower packaged and ready for sale. Abba continues to ramp up production towards its goal of between 2,000 and 3,000 kg of dried flower on an annualized basis at its Pickering, Ontario facility. It is now in full perpetual grow with regular harvests every three weeks.

"A key step in our Path to Profitability was to offer our high-quality Abba branded cannabis to Canadian patients looking for solutions to their common to complex health and wellness needs," said Chris Churchill-Smith. "We reached this milestone in October and we are happy to have quickly come online to ensure patients have options when ordering their medication. We continue to work towards other significant milestones on our Path to Profitability to offer quality products to the market, generate revenue, and build shareholder value."

About Canada House Wellness Group Inc.

Canada House Wellness Group Inc. is the parent company of Abba Medix Corp., a Licensed Producer in Pickering, Ontario that produces high quality medical grade cannabis; Canada House Clinics Inc., with clinics across the country that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions; and Knalysis Technologies, a provider of fully customizable, cloud-based software that links physician, provider, and patient to data that supports treatment with medical cannabis.

Canada House Wellness Group's goal is to become the leading cultivator of premium craft cannabis and provider of cannabinoid therapy, targeting the medical cannabis markets globally. Please visit www.canadahouse.ca.

