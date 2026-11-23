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23.11.2026 08:17:41
ABB To Acquire Ziehl-Abegg For $2.65 Bln; Expands HVAC And Cooling Portfolio
(RTTNews) - ABB Ltd. (ABBN.SW, ABBNY), a Switzerland-based electrification and automation technology company, on Monday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Ziehl-Abegg SE for an enterprise value of $2.65 billion and an equity value of $2.22 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2027.
The company said that the acquisition will add electronically commutated fans and integrated motors to its Motion portfolio of motors and drives.
The deal will also expand the company's offerings for heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC, industrial cooling and thermal management applications.
The company expects Ziehl-Abegg to achieve an Operational EBITA margin broadly in line with its Motion business area average within three years after the transaction closes.
The company also intends to retain Ziehl-Abegg's headquarters in Künzelsau, Germany, and maintain its local manufacturing and research and development presence.
Ziehl-Abegg is a Germany-based manufacturer of high-efficiency fans, electric motors, ventilation and control technology. Its products serve HVAC, data centers, clean rooms, medical technology, industrial processes, agriculture and elevator applications.
Ziehl-Abegg is expected to generate approximately $1.4 billion in revenue in 2026, with an Operational EBITA margin in the mid-single-digit range.
ABB Ltd closed trading 4.22% lesser at CHF 65.34 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.
Trading Signals: Swisscom - Zu viel des Guten?
Der „Blaue Riese“ zählt 2026 zu den Top-Performern des europäischen Telekomsektors. Jetzt steht die relativ hoch bewertete Swisscom-Aktie allerdings vor einem markanten Widerstand – Trader könnten darauf spekulieren, dass der Large Cap nach unten abprallt.Weiterlesen!
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US-Aktien im Gespräch: SEI Investments, Wabtec und BNY Mellon – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
Drei US-Unternehmen aus unterschiedlichen Branchen stehen im Fokus dieser Ausgabe des BX Morning Call:
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✅ Wabtec
✅ Bank of New York Mellon
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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