ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting

SMI 10'690 -0.9%  SPI 14'023 -0.7%  Dow 32'030 -1.6%  DAX 15'146 -0.5%  Euro 0.9970 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'186 -0.2%  Gold 1'978 0.6%  Bitcoin 25'274 0.9%  Dollar 0.9166 -0.1%  Öl 76.2 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin, Litecoin & Co am Donnerstagmittag am Kryptomarkt
Sanofi-Aktie springt hoch: Sanofi verzeichnet Studienerfolg von Mittel gegen chronisch obstruktive Lungenerkrankung
Airbnb-Aktie gewinnt vorbörslich: Kanton Waadt erhebt Tourismusabgabe für via Airbnb vermittelte Zimmer
Hochdorf-Aktie gewinnt zweistellig: Wechsel im Hochdorf-Verwaltungsrat - Keine Zinszahlung für Hybrid-Anleihe
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: Finma reagiert auf Kritik zur Abschreibung von CS-Anleihen - SNB-Chef: CS-Konkurs zu riskieren, wäre verantwortungslos
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

ABB Aktie [Symbol: ABBN / Valor: 1222171]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2023 12:59:30

ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting

ABB
31.00 CHF 1.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

ABB Ltd / Key word(s): AGMEGM
ABB shareholders approve all proposals at 2023 Annual General Meeting

23.03.2023 / 12:59 CET/CEST

Zurich, Switzerland, March 23, 2023

ABB shareholders have approved all the proposals of the companys Board of Directors at its 2023 Annual General Meeting which was held in Zurich, Switzerland today. A total of 603 shareholders attended the meeting who, together with the independent proxy, represented 61.4 percent of the total share capital with a right to vote.

The shareholders supported the proposed distribution of an increased dividend of CHF 0.84 per share. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for March 29, 2023. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2022.

Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the companys Board of Directors. Denise C. Johnson was elected as a new member to the Board while Satish Pai did not stand for re-election as announced previously. All other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: Jacob Wallenberg, Gunnar Brock, David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Lars Förberg, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and David Meline.

Furthermore, the introduction of a capital band was supported. Within the capital band the Board of Directors is authorized to increase or reduce the share capital until March 23, 2028, or until an earlier expiry of the capital band. The Board of Directors plans to use the capital band for the cancellation of shares repurchased under the share buyback programs 2021/22 and 2022/23. The shareholders also supported a number of changes to ABBs Articles of Incorporation, which the Board of Directors proposed in connection with the recently revised Swiss corporate law.

In addition, shareholders approved in a binding vote the maximum aggregate amount of compensation of the Board of Directors for the 20232024 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2024 financial year. In a non-binding consultative vote the shareholders voted in favor of the compensation report for 2022.

The final results of the Annual General Meeting are available on www.abb.com/agm. ABB will be reporting its first quarter results on April 25, 2023.

ABB is a technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. The companys solutions connect engineering know-how and software to optimize how things are manufactured, moved, powered and operated. Building on more than 130 years of excellence, ABBs ~105,000 employees are committed to driving innovations that accelerate industrial transformation. www.abb.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: ABB Ltd
Affolternstrasse 44
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 43 317 7111
Internet: www.abb.com
ISIN: CH0012221716
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Stockholm
EQS News ID: 1590689

 
End of News EQS News Service

1590689  23.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1590689&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.