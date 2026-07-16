Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’307 0.5%  SPI 20’110 0.4%  Dow 52’659 0.3%  DAX 25’000 -0.6%  Euro 0.9244 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’266 -0.2%  Gold 4’030 -0.7%  Bitcoin 52’290 0.4%  Dollar 0.8063 0.1%  Öl 84.4 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Amrize143013422Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Gold rutscht ab - alle warten auf US-Daten
Nordea-Aktie: Operatives Ergebnis wie erwartet etwas besser
ABB-Aktie: Milliardenübernahme in Grossbritannien geplant - Auftragseingang steigt zweistellig
Siegfried-Aktie: Eduardo Montanha wird COO
Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich tiefrot: Schwache Chipwerte ziehen KOSPI nach unten - auch Nikkei deutlich tiefer
Suche...

Rotork Aktie 87381 / GB0007506958

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.07.2026 07:21:41

ABB Agrees To Buy Rotork In Deal With $5.5 Bln Enterprise Value

(RTTNews) - Swiss technology major ABB Ltd (ABBN.SW, ABB.ST, ABBNY) Thursday announced its agreement to acquire Rotork plc (ROR.L, RTOXF), a British actuator manufacturer and flow control company, in a deal with enterprise value of around $5.5 billion.

The companies agreed the terms of a recommended cash offer for Rotork, under which each Rotork shareholder would be entitled to receive 503 pence in cash per Rotork share.

The per share price represents a premium of around 60% to Rotork's latest 3-month average share price.

Rotork shareholders will also be entitled to receive an interim dividend for the period to June 30 of up to 3 pence per Rotork share without any reduction to the offer value.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027 and is subject to Rotork's shareholder vote and customary regulatory approvals.

ABB noted that Rotork is expected to add around 3% in revenues to ABB and be immediately accretive to ABB's Operational EBITA margin.

ABB expects the transaction to further strengthen its focus on electrification and automation and expand its Automation business area's offering for large and complex infrastructure and industries.

Rotork recorded 8% average annual organic revenue growth in 2022 to 2025, serving segments including oil & gas, chemical, process and industrial, including data centers, as well as water and power.

In 2025, the company's revenues were around $1 billion and adjusted operating profit margin was 24.6%.

Rotork Board has unanimously agreed to recommend the offer to its shareholders, noting that the offer reflects its high quality, and that ABB's decentralised operating model to run Rotork as a separate division will benefit its business.

Following the deal closure, Rotork is expected to operate as a separate division under a strategic growth mandate within ABB's Automation business area, and to add around 12% to the business area's revenues.

ABB plans to finance the transaction through existing cash resources as well as committed bank facilities. In addition, the signed divestment of ABB's Robotics business to SoftBank is expected to deliver approximately $4.8 billion of net cash proceeds.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Barry Callebaut: Bittersüsse Bilanz

Die Rückkehr zum Volumenwachstum macht Barry Callebaut Hoffnung, doch der Schokoladenriese bleibt unter Druck. Schwache Endmärkte, sinkende Umsätze und neue Risiken durch steigende Kakaopreise belasten die Aktie.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Rotork PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rotork PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ HSBC
✅ BNP Paribas
✅ Swiss Life

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15.07.26 Logo WHS Gold unter Druck: Hält die Schicksalsmarke bei 4.000 Dollar?
15.07.26 Halbleiter-Aktien zwischen Rekordrausch und Realitätscheck
15.07.26 SMI gibt leicht nach
15.07.26 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy im Fokus
15.07.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: HSBC, BNP Paribas & Swiss Life mit François Bloch
15.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Stabilisierung bei 25‘000 Zählern?
14.07.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, ABN AMRO Bank NV, UniCredit SpA
14.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Apple, Microsoft
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’859.26 19.92 SY7BHU
Short 15’159.65 13.96 S6BA1U
Short 15’735.39 8.90 SGHB8U
SMI-Kurs: 14’307.31 15.07.2026 17:31:23
Long 13’694.93 19.51 SYB31U
Long 13’387.41 13.83 SNB4VU
Long 12’830.40 8.96 S4KBXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall setzt auf Autonomie: Rüstungsaktien um HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS gerät unter Druck
UBS-Aktie fester: Mutmasslich russisch kontrollierte Gelder laut Bundersgericht zurecht blockiert
Versteckter Kurstreiber: Warum der Namenswechsel für die Siemens Energy-Aktie zum Volltreffer werden könnte
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group legt am Nachmittag zu
Partners Group zieht im Halbjahr weitere Kundengelder an
UBS Aktie News: Anleger schicken UBS am Nachmittag ins Plus
Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones steigt schlussendlich
Wie Berkshire 2000: Ackmans Tech-Wette auf Aktien von Amazon, Meta & Co.
Lucid-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Warum das Insolvenz-Dementi den Crash nicht stoppen kann
Partners Group Aktie News: Partners Group macht am Mittwochmittag Boden gut

Top-Rankings

KW 28: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 28: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 28: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.