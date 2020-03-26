26.03.2020 20:19:00

Abarca, Triple-S Accelerate Launch Of Puerto Rico's First Home Delivery Pharmacy Program During The COVID-19 Crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmacy benefit manager Abarca and Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS), on behalf of its managed care subsidiary, Triple-S Salud, today announced the launch of Triple-S en Casa, Puerto Rico's first prescription home delivery program.

"It has never been more important to expand access to prescription medications than it is today," said Jason Borschow, president and CEO at Abarca. "Abarca and Triple-S have collaborated on many initiatives to deliver a better pharmacy benefit experience for millions of people in Puerto Rico. And now, Triple-S en Casa will provide the convenience of home delivery and peace of mind for members at a time they need it most."

Originally scheduled for later this spring, the launch of Triple-S en Casa was expedited to expand medication access during the COVID-19 crisis.

For many people, having their prescriptions delivered at home is not just a convenience; it is a necessity. Lack of mobility, access to transportation, and other social determinants not only impact the health of members, they can also increase costs for health plans. Triple-S en Casa was developed to address these challenges head-on.

Powered by Darwin, Abarca's industry-leading PBM platform, Triple-S en Casa allows members to order, manage, and schedule delivery for prescriptions through an intuitive mobile app. This program was developed in partnership with  Alivia Health, the largest Puerto Rican pharmaceutical services provider, to fill and deliver prescriptions.

"Over the past seven years, we have developed a strong partnership with Abarca that has resulted in significant improvements in the health of our members. This partnership and its resulting initiatives are a key component of our company's transformation strategy, centered around our members," said Madeline Hernández-Urquiza, president of Triple-S Salud and Triple-S Advantage. "Our organizations are aligned in our commitment to finding a better way in healthcare in Puerto Rico, and we look forward to continuing to work closely together to do so."

Triple-S en Casa will be available to all Triple-S commercial and Medicare Advantage plans. To learn more, visit abarcahealth.com.

About Abarca
Abarca is igniting a revolution in healthcare. It started by redefining pharmacy benefits, but this is just the beginning. It is built on the belief that there is a better way for people and companies to work together, connect with each other, and make healthcare awesome for everyone. With smarter technology and a straightforward approach to business, Abarca provides a much better experience and higher value for payers and consumers. For nearly a decade, they have challenged many industry conventions and trampled on a few. So, call them a PBM for discussion purposes, but they are unlike any other company out there. Join the revolution at abarcahealth.com.

About Triple-S Management Corporation
Triple-S Management Corporation is an independent licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. It is one of the leading players in the managed care industry in Puerto Rico. Triple-S Management has the exclusive right to use the Blue Cross Blue Shield name and mark throughout Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Costa Rica. With more than 55 years of experience in the industry, Triple-S Management offers a broad portfolio of managed care and related products in the Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets under the Blue Cross Blue Shield marks. It also provides non-Blue Cross Blue Shield branded life and property and casualty insurance in Puerto Rico. For more information about Triple-S Management, visit www.triplesmanagement.com or contact investorrelations@ssspr.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Abarca)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/abarca-triple-s-accelerate-launch-of-puerto-ricos-first-home-delivery-pharmacy-program-during-the-covid-19-crisis-301030583.html

SOURCE Abarca

Nachrichten

