SMI 11’099 0.5%  SPI 14’017 0.4%  Dow 32’423 -0.9%  DAX 14’662 0.0%  Euro 1.1061 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’827 -0.2%  Gold 1’728 0.1%  Bitcoin 51’912 1.9%  Dollar 0.9358 0.2%  Öl 61.7 2.1% 

24.03.2021 08:53:00

Abacus recognized as SAP Business One and Early Adopter S/4 HANA Cloud Partner of the Year

Awards presented at ME North Partner Success Summit 2021

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus today announced it has won the Partner of the Year Awards for SAP Business One and Early Adopter S/4 HANA Cloud. The awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners across the Middle East (North) for demonstrating outstanding contributions in enabling SAP customers to innovate fast, achieve better results and sustainable growth through SAP solutions.

"We are humbled to be once again recognized by SAP for our continued contributions in driving digital transformations for our clients across the region. At Abacus, we are empowering our clients to leverage SAP technologies to gain results faster and become truly intelligent enterprises", said Abbas Ali Khan, CEO of Abacus. "We believe the cloud has become a de-facto platform for achieving accelerated innovation. With our cloud transformation services, underpinned by our SAP partnership, we are working together with our clients to spark innovation and address complex business challenges around the globe," Khan added.

Abacus has been a recipient of SAP's Partner of the Year Awards for various categories over a decade, including SAP Business One and SAP Business ByDesign Partner for EMEA South in 2020. As an early adopter of S/4 HANA cloud, Abacus has contributed to developing the market and encouraging the move to the cloud in collaboration with SAP.

SAP selected the Partner of the Year's nominations from the wide-ranging SAP partner ecosystem based on internal SAP sales data. The awards were presented during the ME North Partner Success Summit 2021 on March 2, 2021. The summit included a variety of sessions focus around new evolutions being brought by SAP along with its global partners.

About Abacus:

Abacus is a technology firm headquartered in London with offices in New York, Dubai, Riyadh, Lahore and Cairo. Our mission is to help clients navigate technology, implement solutions and partner through their digital transformation journey. We work in three dimensions; Enterprise Systems, Innovation Solutions and Managed Services.

For more information: www.abacuscambridge.com.

Contact:  Fatima Rizvi, fatima.rizvi@abacuscambridge.com

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

08:18 Das Rekordhoch rückt näher
06:48 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Neue Abwärtswelle? / Julius Bär – Aufwärtstrend klar intakt
23.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 90.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Partizipation auf den Swiss Equity Basket
23.03.21 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Zukauf, Krebsmittel und Corona-Pille - schlägt bald die Stunde der Roche-Aktie?
23.03.21 Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot
19.03.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr
Hier mehr erfahren!
Auf der Suche nach Inflationsschutz - so schützen Sie Ihr Depot

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

GameStop legt Zahlen vor - Gewinn unter den Erwartungen - GameStop-Aktie bricht nachbörslich ein
Elon Musk und Steve Jobs: Diese Gemeinsamkeiten verbinden die beiden Visionäre
Dufry will Anleihe-Finanzierung neu ordnen
SMI und DAX tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Nestlé hat seine Nachhaltigkeitsziele für 2020 nicht komplett erreicht - Nestlé-Aktie steigt
Continental will Vitesco komplett abgeben
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis meldet erste positive Ergebnisse mit 177Lu-PSMA-617
Credit Suisse: CS strukturiert Vermögensverwaltungsgeschäft in Österreich neu um
Hearing Aids Disguised as Earbuds: The New High-Tech Signia Active X Delivers Optimized Hearing Performance Without The Stigma to Attract More Wearers
Bidens Wunschkandidat für die SEC-Spitze: Was kommt auf Bitcoin & Co. zu?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit