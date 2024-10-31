Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Utenos trikotazas AB
31.10.2024

AB Utenos trikotažas announces results for the third quarter of 2024

Utenos trikotazas AB
0.24 EUR 4.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

 Although sales in the third quarter of 2024 remain low, there has been a moderate increase in orders and production volumes since the end of the quarter. Currently, AB Utenos trikotažas is operating at full capacity, while due to high production utilisation, part of production is subcontracted. Once the restructuring plan has been approved by the Panevežys Regional Court, its implementation has been started.

Attachments


