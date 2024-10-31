|
31.10.2024 11:00:00
AB Utenos trikotažas announces results for the third quarter of 2024
Utenos trikotazas AB
Although sales in the third quarter of 2024 remain low, there has been a moderate increase in orders and production volumes since the end of the quarter. Currently, AB Utenos trikotažas is operating at full capacity, while due to high production utilisation, part of production is subcontracted. Once the restructuring plan has been approved by the Panevežys Regional Court, its implementation has been started.
