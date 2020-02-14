AB Traction: Year end report 2019

?

Period October - December

The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 155 (-357), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 107 (-251). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 9 (-13). Financial investments MSEK 42 (-92).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.46 (-24.14).

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 6 (-12) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 11 percent.

New major owner (14.2 percent) in the British AIM-listed company Driver Group Plc.

Period January - December



The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 416 (-71), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 209 (-52). Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 10 (-20). Financial investments MSEK 204 (7).

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 28.12 (-4.83).

The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 21 (-5) percent.

The return on other listed shares was 42 percent.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 203 (178)/share.

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 16 (-3) percent adjusted for dividend paid.

Events after the end of the period under review

The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 31 December, amounts to MSEK -14 as of 13 February 2020.

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (3.60) per share.

