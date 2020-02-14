Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
14.02.2020 13:30:00
AB Traction: Year end report 2019
Period October - December
- The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 155 (-357), distributed as follows:
- Active holdings, listed MSEK 107 (-251).
- Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 9 (-13).
- Financial investments MSEK 42 (-92).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 10.46 (-24.14).
- The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 6 (-12) percent adjusted for dividend paid.
- The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 11 percent.
- New major owner (14.2 percent) in the British AIM-listed company Driver Group Plc.
Period January - December
- The result after taxes amounted to MSEK 416 (-71), distributed as follows:
- Active holdings, listed MSEK 209 (-52).
- Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 10 (-20).
- Financial investments MSEK 204 (7).
- Earnings per share amounted to SEK 28.12 (-4.83).
- The return on listed active holdings amounted to approximately 21 (-5) percent.
- The return on other listed shares was 42 percent.
- The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 203 (178)/share.
- The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 16 (-3) percent adjusted for dividend paid.
Events after the end of the period under review
- The change in value, including dividend income on listed holdings since 31 December, amounts to MSEK -14 as of 13 February 2020.
- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 4.20 (3.60) per share.
For additional information, please contact:
Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00
The information herein is of the type Traction is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information herein was provided for publication at 1:30 p.m., 14 February 2020.
Attachment
