SMI 10'614 -1.0%  SPI 13'905 -0.8%  Dow 31'862 -1.2%  DAX 14'768 -1.3%  Euro 0.9887 -0.8%  EStoxx50 4'065 -1.3%  Gold 2'003 0.7%  Bitcoin 26'240 1.1%  Dollar 0.9277 0.1%  Öl 71.0 -2.1% 
US-Dollar-Swapabkommen: Zentralbanken verstärken Versorgung mit US-Dollar-Liquidität
AEVIS VICTORIA hat 2022 wieder deutlich höheren Gewinn erzielt
Kursbewegungen von Gold und Aktien prognostizieren? Diese Formeln helfen
Erzeugerpreise: Jährliche Inflationsrate lässt im Februar in Deutschland weiter nach
Bayer-Aktie vorbörslich im Minus: Erweiterte Zulassung für Bayer-Medikament Nubeqa in China
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Snaige AB Aktie [Valor: 933172 / ISIN: LT0000109274]
20.03.2023 08:45:59

AB SNAIGE submitted a request for approval of the restructuring plan

Snaige AB
0.13 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Snaige insolvency administrator Aurimas Valaitis applied to Kaunas Regional Court to approve the company’s restructuring plan. The basis of this application is the meeting of creditors of the company held on 16.03.2023 at which this issue was discussed. The decision to approve the restructuring plan in the group of non-mortgage creditors was taken by a majority vote (79%), and was not taken in the group of mortgage creditors.

According to Mindaugas Sologubas, general director of AB "SNAIGE", the company respects the opinion of all creditors, is grateful to those who approved the draft restructuring plan and hopes that Kaunas regional court will approve this plan.

In the opinion of Mindaugas Sologubas, the company's restructuring plan is in the interests of both the company and its creditors and gives optimism that the company will be able to resolve temporary financial problems. "The main strategic goal during the restructuring period is to optimize and restructure the company's activities so that the company can meet its obligations to creditors as soon as possible," said M. Sologubas.

Currently, the company has more orders than it can produce due to lack of working capital, develops new refrigeration appliances, pays with employees and the state on time. Since the start of the restructuring, the company has paid over EUR 0.5 million. Eur to Sodra and more than EUR 0.6 million. Eur in taxes to the state.

According to M. Sologubas, AB SNAIGE is not only a significant company in the region, employing almost 400 people, but also the only manufacturer of refrigerators in the Baltic States More than a hundred different Lithuanian companies supply AB SNAIGE with their products, therefore, in the opinion of M. Sologubas, approval of the restructuring plan will preserve jobs for employees and income for related companies.

 During the restructuring plan, the company will implement the measures envisaged, which will help to increase the production and sales of professional and medical refrigeration appliances with a higher added value, as well as the production and sales of more profitable household refrigeration appliances. According to M. Sologubas, the company is already continuing its activities in the chosen direction. "Industrial products account for more than half of our turnover. Our goal is to have a fundamentally changed product portfolio in 2025, where professional refrigeration equipment will account for more than 70%. We're working on it at full capacity, we have a plan for how to do it, so I have reason to believe we'll succeed."

Managing Director
 Mindaugas Sologubas
 Phone no. +370 652 11997


Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

