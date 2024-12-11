AB Science will host a live webcast on Monday December 16, 2024, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm CET

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’682 0.3%  SPI 15’594 0.4%  Dow 44’284 0.1%  DAX 20’399 0.3%  Euro 0.9277 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’959 0.2%  Gold 2’718 0.9%  Bitcoin 89’135 4.5%  Dollar 0.8832 0.1%  Öl 73.3 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Meyer Burger Technology135706599Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
Aufschläge in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag im Plus
Pluszeichen in New York: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Mittag
Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite mittags mit Zuschlägen
Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Mittwochmittag Zuschläge
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

AB SCIENCE Aktie [Valor: 3615494 / ISIN: FR0010557264]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.12.2024 18:06:34

AB Science will host a live webcast on Monday December 16, 2024, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm CET

AB SCIENCE
0.78 EUR -0.76%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

PRESS RELEASE

AB SCIENCE WILL HOST A LIVE WEBCAST ON MONDAY DECEMBER 16, 2024 FROM 5.30PM TO 6.30PM CET

Paris, 11 December, 2024, 6pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext – FR0010557264 – AB) will host a live webcast on Monday December 16, 2024, from 5.30pm to 6.30pm CET.

The agenda of this live webcast will be to provide an update on both masitinib and AB8939 platforms.

The following attendees will participate to the live webcast:

  • Alain Moussy, co-founder and CEO of AB Science
  • Olivier Hermine, MD, PhD, Head of the Hematological department at the Necker-Enfants Malades hospital, Paris, France

Webcast Information

  • Webcast date: Monday December 16, 2024. US: 11.30am-12.30pm ET; Europe: 5.30pm-6.30pm CET
  • ZOOM link to the webcast (audio + presentation): Access to the webcast

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB SCIENCE is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).

Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu AB SCIENCE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu AB SCIENCE

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wie Profis aktuell anlegen! BX Morningcall mit Andreas Schranz & François Bloch

🔔🔔🔔 #BXMorningcall Exklusiver Einblick in Investmenttrends & Zukunftsthemen

Im heutigen heutigen BX Morningcall Spezial gibt Finanzexperte Andreas Schranz, CIO bei Tramondo Investment Partners, Einblicke in aktuelle Trends und zukunftsweisende Investmentthemen. Zusammen mit mit Investment Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz, COO von der BX Swiss, diskutiert er spannende Bereiche wie künstliche Intelligenz, Halbleiter und asiatische Emerging Markets, die im aktuellen Marktumfeld besonders interessant sind.

Ein informativer Einblick in die Möglichkeiten der modernen Vermögensverwaltung und die Chancen, die spezifische Zukunftsthemen für Investoren bieten!

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:50 Why Young Professionals are Giving Back Through Mentorship
14:31 BP"s Wandel vom Öl-Giganten zum Wegbereiter der Energiewende
11:00 BX Morningcall mit Dr. Ralf Seiz & François Bloch
09:30 Marktüberblick: Gold gesucht
09:07 SMI wieder auf Talfahrt
07:17 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Aufwärtsdynamik lässt nach
10.12.24 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Sartorius AG
10.12.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Sandoz, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’136.59 19.95 BCASMU
Short 12’415.14 13.65 UBS6CU
Short 12’860.91 8.94 UTBSOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’681.87 11.12.2024 17:31:29
Long 11’178.23 18.82 SSSMAU
Long 10’943.12 13.73 SSQMQU
Long 10’481.71 8.94 SS5M5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Anstieg auf über 60 US Dollar möglich?
Handelskonflikt USA-China: Kalkulierter Konter aus Peking
Zalando-Aktie freundlich, ABOUT YOU-Aktie viel stärker: Übernahmeangebot für ABOUT YOU
Ethereum Prognose: Nach dem Einbruch nun der Rebound?
Carl Zeiss Meditec-Aktie knickt zweistellig ein: Carl Zeiss Meditec verdient weniger als erwartet - kürzt Dividende
Anleger in Wartestellung: SMI geht mit Verlusten in den Feierabend -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende in Rot -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
TUI-Aktie gewinnt: Urlauber-Ansturm beschert TUI Gewinnsprung auf das Niveau vor der Pandemie
Crypto All-Stars befindet sich im Finish: Ist es ratsam, jetzt noch zu investieren?
Santhera-Aktien mit Gewinnen: Santhera erhält Empfehlung für Agamree von britischer NICE
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Mittag entwickeln

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten