AB SCIENCE Aktie [Valor: 3615494 / ISIN: FR0010557264]
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen
06.03.2024 20:21:09

AB Science announces that two financial analysis firms, DNA Finance and In Extenso Finance, have initiated coverage of the Company

AB SCIENCE
2.14 EUR 0.47%
PRESS RELEASE

TWO NEW FINANCIAL ANALYSIS FIRMS INITIATE COVERAGE OF AB SCIENCE

Paris, March 6, 2024, 8.15pm CET

AB Science SA (Euronext - FR0010557264 - AB) announces that two financial analysis firms, DNA Finance and In Extenso Finance, have initiated the coverage of the Company.

DNA Finance estimates that AB SCIENCE stands out as a compelling investment opportunity in the biotech sector.

In Extenso has initiated a strong buy opinion on the share.

These new coverages aim to strengthen the AB Science visibility among French and international institutional investors and to broaden its investor base. They are in addition to the coverage by Chardan, an investment bank based in the United States and specialized in biotechnologies and health technologies.

Both DNA Finance and In Extenso reports are available on the AB Science’s website in the "Analysts coverage" section: https://www.ab-science.com/investors/analyst-coverage/

DNA Finance specialises in equity research for listed companies in the healthcare sector.

In Extenso is a leading provider in strategic consulting and valuation and equity research services. It has the listing sponsor status and supports companies listed on the Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access markets.

About AB Science
Founded in 2001, AB Science is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and commercialization of protein kinase inhibitors (PKIs), a class of targeted proteins whose action are key in signaling pathways within cells. Our programs target only diseases with high unmet medical needs, often lethal with short term survival or rare or refractory to previous line of treatment.
AB Science has developed a proprietary portfolio of molecules and the Company’s lead compound, masitinib, has already been registered for veterinary medicine and is developed in human medicine in oncology, neurological diseases, inflammatory diseases and viral diseases. The company is headquartered in Paris, France, and listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: AB).
Further information is available on AB Science’s website:
www.ab-science.com.

Forward-looking Statements - AB Science
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates as well as the assumptions on which they are based, statements based on projects, objectives, intentions and expectations regarding financial results, events, operations, future services, product development and their potential or future performance.

These forward-looking statements can often be identified by the words "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate" or "plan" as well as other similar terms. While AB Science believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of AB Science and which may imply that results and actual events significantly differ from those expressed, induced or anticipated in the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include the uncertainties related to product development of the Company which may not be successful or to the marketing authorizations granted by competent authorities or, more generally, any factors that may affect marketing capacity of the products developed by AB Science, as well as those developed or identified in the public documents published by AB Science. AB Science disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update the forward-looking information and statements, subject to the applicable regulations, in particular articles 223-1 et seq. of the AMF General Regulations.

For additional information, please contact:

AB Science
Financial Communication & Media Relations
investors@ab-science.com

