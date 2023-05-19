Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'589 1.3%  SPI 15'272 1.3%  Dow 33'591 0.2%  DAX 16'304 0.9%  Euro 0.9734 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'408 0.9%  Gold 1'962 0.2%  Bitcoin 24'203 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9017 -0.4%  Öl 76.5 0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
VW-Aktie in Grün: Verkauf von russischer Tochter abgeschlossen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie höher: Deutsche Telekom wird von S&P hochgestuft
ByteDance-Aktie: US-Tiktok-Nutzer reichen gegen Klage App-Verbot
Lufthansa-Aktie dennoch freundlich: Streik in Italien zwingt Swiss zur Annullierung mehrere Flüge
Credit-Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - CDDC muss sich wohl erneut mit CS befassen
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526On113454047Swatch1225515Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Logitech2575132Tesla11448018Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Partners Group2460882ABB1222171
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Rokiskio Suris AB Aktie [Valor: 562953 / ISIN: LT0000100372]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.05.2023 15:36:48

AB "Rokiškio suris" dividend payment procedure for the year 2022

Rokiskio Suris AB
2.98 EUR 2.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB "Rokiškio suris" (company code 173057512, address Pramones str.3, Rokiškis), which took place on 28 April 2023, decided to allocate EUR 0.15 per share for 2022 (the total amount of dividends for 2022 is EUR 5.251 million).

Dividends will be paid to those persons who at the end of the tenth business day following the General Meeting of Shareholders which resolved on the payment of dividends, i.e. May 15, 2023, were shareholders of AB Rokiškio suris.

As of May 26, 2023, dividends will be paid in the following order:

  • For shareholders whose bookkeeping of AB Rokiškio suris shares is managed by financial brokerage firms or branches of credit institutions providing securities accounting services, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax under the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be transferred to the shareholder's account in the respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;
  • For shareholders whose accounting of AB Rokiškio suris shares under the authorization of the Company (issuer) is managed by UAB FMI Orion Securities, the amount of dividends after deduction of personal income tax or income tax in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Lithuania will be paid by the Company's Cash Office (Rokiskio suris AB Pramones 3, Rokiškis) or according to the application, the dividends will be transferred to the bank or other financial institution (IBAN) account specified by the shareholder. Applications for dividend payment can be submitted in writing (Rokiškio suris AB address: Pramones 3, LT- 42150 Rokiškis) or by e-mail grazina.jankauskiene@rokiskio.com

Dividends paid in 2023 are taxed as follows:

  • Dividends paid to residents of the Republic of Lithuania and natural persons resident in foreign countries are taxed at the rate of 15 percent of personal income tax.
  • Dividends paid to resident legal entities of the Republic of Lithuania and legal entities resident in foreign countries are taxed at a rate of 15 percent, unless otherwise provided by law.

Person authorized to provide additional information:
Gražina Jankauskiene, teleph. +370 458 55243

Dalius Trumpa
CEO
+370 458 55200


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rokiskio Suris AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rokiskio Suris AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Das Jahr 2022 war ein schwieriges Jahr für die Märkte. Wie hat sich dieses Jahr auf die Performance der RealUnit Schweiz AG und der Werterhalt-Strategie ausgewirkt?

Wie funktioniert der Aktientoken der RealUnit Schweiz AG und wird er häufiger nachgefragt als die traditionelle Aktie?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG im Experteninterview mit Matthias Müller, Head of Markets & Services der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:37 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 19.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ams-OSRAM, Infineon
09:47 SMI hat Nachholpotenzial
09:29 SG-Marktüberblick: 19.05.2023
06:32 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Ausbruch nach oben?
18.05.23 Werterhalt-Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG | BX Swiss TV
17.05.23 Durchbruch in der Alzheimer-Forschung bei Eli Lilly
16.05.23 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12'021.99 19.94 OESSMU
Short 12'274.52 13.77 SSMDQU
Short 12'738.35 8.83 20SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'589.31 19.05.2023 15:46:38
Long 11'082.67 19.12 YPSSMU
Long 10'829.71 13.61 XUSSMU
Long 10'383.69 8.90 V4SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Das rät Charlie Munger jungen Anlegern: "Die Investmentlandschaft hat sich stark verändert"
Preissenkungen bei Tesla gehen in die nächste Runde: Model Y ist nun günstiger als das US-Durchschnittsauto
Netflix Aktie News: Netflix am Vormittag mit Abschlägen
SMI im Feiertag -- Dow schlussendlich fester -- DAX übersteigt Jahreshoch und schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Märkte letztlich in Grün
Credit-Suisse-Aktie legt zu: Staatsfonds von Katar prüft offenbar Ansprüche gegen die Schweiz - CDDC muss sich wohl erneut mit CS befassen
Optimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: Dow etwas höher -- SMI fester -- DAX erreicht Rekordhoch -- Asiens Märkte letztlich uneins
VW-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Kernmarke von Volkswagen erhält Effizienzprogramm
Netflix Aktie News: Anleger decken sich am Nachmittag mit Netflix ein
Neues gesetzliches Zahlungsmittel? Liechtenstein will Bitcoin einführen
Dufry kommt bei Kauf von Autogrill voran - Aktie steigt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit