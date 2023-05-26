AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 9 months of financial year 2022/2023

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'325 -0.5%  SPI 14'908 -0.4%  Dow 32'765 -0.1%  DAX 15'794 -0.3%  Euro 0.9713 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'270 0.1%  Gold 1'951 0.5%  Bitcoin 23'908 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9049 -0.1%  Öl 76.4 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Druck auf Krypto-Branche in den USA nimmt zu: Diese zwei Unternehmen kündigten bereits den Rückzug an
Roche-Aktie: Roche will neue Daten zu Blutkrebs und soliden Tumoren vorlegen
Holcim-Aktie: Holcim hat Aktienrückkaufprogramm abgeschlossen
Xlife Sciences trennt sich von weiteren Anteilen an Laxxon Medical
Krise bei den US-Regionalbanken: Darum lehnt JPMorgan-Chef Jamie Dimon neue Regeln ab
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Holcim1221405VAT31186490Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343Valiant1478650
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Linas Agro Group AB Aktie [Valor: 10973564 / ISIN: LT0000128092]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.05.2023 09:00:00

AB Linas Agro Group will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the financial results for the 9 months of financial year 2022/2023

Linas Agro Group AB
1.54 EUR -0.32%
Kaufen Verkaufen

AB Linas Agro Group, company code: 148030011, address of the head office: Subaciaus str. 5, LT-01302 Vilnius, Lithuania.

AB Linas Agro Group invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar for the 9 months results of the financial year 2022/2023, scheduled on June 1st, 2023 at 9:00 am (EET). The language of the event is English.

The webinar will be hosted by the Chief Financial Officer of the company Mažvydas Šileika who will introduce the financial results and comment on the recent developments in the company. After the presentation, investors are welcome to ask questions. Due to limited webinar time, we encourage attendees to send their questions before the webinar until May 31st, 2023 to Emilija.Ivanauskaite@nasdaq.com.

How to join the webinar?

To join the webinar, please register via following link: https://nasdaq.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9iYmdjnTSWimAKPCYkHagw

You will receive the webinar link and the instructions on how to join successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the plug-in. In case plug-in cannot be downloaded, a web browser which enables the attendance, opens automatically. The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone at Nasdaq Baltic youtube.com account.

What is a corporate webinar?

A corporate webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representatives provide information about the company and its performance. Webinar allows interactive communication and a possibility to ask questions and get answers directly from the company while being located anywhere.

Mažvydas Šileika, Chief Financial Officer of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Linas Agro Group AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Linas Agro Group AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Stablecoins sind stabile Währungen auf der Blockchain, die man versucht mit einem Stabilitätsmechanismus zu stabilisieren.

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? Sind diese sinnvoll und wofür werden sie benötigt? Diese Fragen beantwortet Lidia Kurt-Bolla, Gründerin und Partnerin bei Vision& im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

06:11 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Korrektur vorerst gestoppt
06:00 Wie funktionieren Stablecoins? | BX Swiss TV
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
25.05.23 SMI-Anleger weiter auf der Flucht
24.05.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
24.05.23 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
23.05.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Nestlé, UBS, Zurich Insurance
16.05.23 Börse Aktuell - Im Schuldenstreit verstreicht die Zeit
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'759.18 19.86 GXSSMU
Short 12'007.50 13.89 SMIUBU
Short 12'466.53 8.85 D2SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'325.26 25.05.2023 17:30:35
Long 10'837.14 18.72 XQSSMU
Long 10'598.84 13.48 XASSMU
Long 10'164.83 8.99 CTSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: NVIDIA begeistert mit starker Umsatzprognose
Warren Buffett und Charlie Munger sehen weder Tesla noch BYD als Gewinner auf dem E-Auto Markt
Digital Turbine präsentierte das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
SKAN-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: Bundesanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Personen aus dem SKAN-Umfeld
Marktexperte überzeugt: Die Rezession ist bereits da - So positioniert er sich jetzt
Credit Suisse-Aktie fällt: EU genehmigt CS-Übernahme durch UBS
Partners Group-Aktie fester: Partners Group verkündet zwei Abgänge aus der Geschäftsleitung - Investment in Sterling Pharma Solutions
US-Schuldenstreit belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schliessen unterschiedlich -- SMI letztendlich in Rot -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel überwiegend schwächer
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis-Sparte Sandoz macht Fortschritte bei Biosimilar-Zulassung in EU
Straumann-Aktie im Plus: Straumann expandiert bei Periimplantitis-Behandlung und kauft Galvosurge Dental

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit