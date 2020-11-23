SMI 10’476 -0.2%  SPI 12’979 -0.3%  Dow 29’533 0.9%  DAX 13’194 0.4%  Euro 1.0807 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’480 0.3%  Gold 1’838 -1.7%  Bitcoin 16’836 0.4%  Dollar 0.9108 0.0%  Öl 45.6 0.7% 

Geldanlage-Seminar: Gibt es DEN richtigen Weg zum perfekten ETF Portfolio? Jetzt kostenlos anmelden!
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.11.2020 15:51:00

AB Linas Agro Group notification about the Annual information of the financial year 2019/2020

On 23 November 2020 the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Linas Agro Group approved Financial Statements, Consolidated Annual Report and Independent Auditor's Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2020.

Please contact for further information:

Mažvydas Šileika, Finance Director of AB Linas Agro Group
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Air France-KLM / Deutsche Lufthansa 58114644 50.00 % 15.00 %
Dufry AG / Flughafen Zürich AG 58114645 56.00 % 11.50 %
Alphabet Inc. (A) / Facebook Inc. / Spotify 58114646 55.00 % 10.00 %

Attachment


Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Nachrichten zu Linas Agro Group ABmehr Nachrichten