12.09.2019 15:30:00

AB Linas Agro Group Notification about acquisition of voting rights

Panevežys, Lietuva, 2019-09-12 15:30 CEST --  

AB Linas Agro Group received the following shareholder notification on 12-09-2019:

Notification of UAB INVL Asset Management on the acquisition of voting rights.

The threshold that was crossed – 5 percent.

Investor relations specialist

Vilte Lukoševiciene

Tel. (8~45) 507 346

Attachment

