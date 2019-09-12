|
12.09.2019 15:30:00
AB Linas Agro Group Notification about acquisition of voting rights
Panevežys, Lietuva, 2019-09-12 15:30 CEST --
AB Linas Agro Group received the following shareholder notification on 12-09-2019:
Notification of UAB INVL Asset Management on the acquisition of voting rights.
The threshold that was crossed – 5 percent.
Investor relations specialist
Vilte Lukoševiciene
Tel. (8~45) 507 346
Attachment