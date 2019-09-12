AB Linas Agro Group Notification about acquisition of voting rights

Panevežys, Lietuva, 2019-09-12 15:30 CEST --

AB Linas Agro Group received the following shareholder notification on 12-09-2019:

Notification of UAB INVL Asset Management on the acquisition of voting rights.

The threshold that was crossed – 5 percent.





