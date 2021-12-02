SMI 12’145 -1.0%  SPI 15’532 -0.9%  Dow 34’022 -1.3%  DAX 15’317 -1.0%  Euro 1.0429 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’128 -1.2%  Gold 1’772 -0.5%  Bitcoin 52’267 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9211 0.1%  Öl 70.4 2.1% 

Linas Agro Group AB
AB Linas Agro Group investors calendar for the 2022

Linas Agro Group AB
0.93 EUR -0.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

A list of key information disclosure dates in 2022:

February 28, 2022Interim half-year unaudited report for FY 2021/2022.
March 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for the half-year of FY 2021/2022.
May 31, 2022Interim unaudited report for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.
June 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 9 months of FY 2021/2022.
August 31, 2022Interim unaudited report for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.
September 2, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 12 months of FY 2021/2022.
Week 40 (Oct 3-7, 2022)Notice on Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Week 43 (Oct 24-28, 2022)   Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders and Annual audited results for FY 2021/2022.
November 30, 2022Interim unaudited report for 3 months of 2022/2023 financial year.
December 1, 2022Investor Conference Webinar to introduce unaudited financial and activity results for 3 months of FY 2022/2023.


The person authorized to provide additional information:

CFO
Mažvydas Šileika
Mob. +370 619 19 403
E-mail m.sileika@linasagro.lt


﻿

