Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’261 0.5%  SPI 15’077 0.5%  Dow 38’226 0.9%  DAX 17’966 0.4%  Euro 0.9745 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’914 0.5%  Gold 2’299 -0.2%  Bitcoin 53’644 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9069 -0.4%  Öl 84.0 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335HOCHDORF2466652Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Holcim1221405Swisscom874251NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018
Top News
Bernstein Research: Henkel vz-Aktie erhält Underperform
Rohstoffkurse: So schlagen sich der Goldpreis, Silberpreis & Co. am Freitagmittag
Aluflexpack-Aktie mit Verlusten: Aluflexpack erleidet Rückschlag beim Umsatz
Julius Bär-Aktie im Plus: Verkauf von italienischer Tochtergesellschaft Kairos abgeschlossen
Glencore-Aktie im Minus: Stärkere Beteiligung an Stillwater Critical Minerals - Gegengebot für Anglo American?
Suche...
0% Kommission
Klaipedos nafta AB Aktie [Valor: 1024216 / ISIN: LT0000111650]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.05.2024 13:40:00

AB KN Energies is expanding its activities in Germany

finanzen.net zero Klaipedos nafta AB-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Klaipedos nafta AB
0.23 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

International energy terminal operator AB KN Energies (KN or the Company) is expanding its activities in Germany. The Company has won a tender launched by Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), the state-owned operator of Germany's floating LNG terminals, to provide technical operation and maintenance services for the LNG terminal Wilhelmshaven 2.

The contract signed in the beginning of May between KN and DET specifies that Company will carry out for DET the preparatory work for the technical operation of the LNG terminal Wilhelmshaven 2 by setting up an operational company in Germany, a well trained engineering team, and preparing the terminal's technical operating documentation. Upon the start of commercial operations of the terminal, KN will be responsible for the technical operations and maintenance of the terminal's infrastructure - the jetty, its equipment and the pipeline, organizing the work of the on-site team, as well as the coordination of preventive and corrective actions.

The agreement between the two parties is concluded for preparatory phase until start of commercial operations and thereafter for a 5-year period of operational phase with a possibility to extend the agreement.

This will be the first time KN will provide technical operation and maintenance services to an LNG terminal in Germany, and the expected annual turnover of the services could reach up to 5% of the company's annual revenue.

DET, part of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, operates four LNG terminals on the German North Sea coast - Wilhelmshaven 1 and Brunsbüttel, as well as the Wilhelmshaven 2 and Stade LNG terminals, which both are currently under construction. Until 2024, KN provided commercial management services for the first Wilhelmshaven and Brunsbüttel LNG terminals, while following the takeover of their operation by DET and the launch of a new consolidated tender for the commercial management of all four LNG terminals earlier this year, KN took over the services for commercial management of all four terminals on behalf of DET.


For more information:
Tomas Tumenas,
Chief Financial Officer
Ph. +370 46 391 772


Nachrichten zu Klaipedos nafta AB

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Klaipedos nafta AB

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Welche Themen waren für Privatanleger auf der Invest 2024 besonders relevant? Werden die Anleger immer jünger und sind Dividendenaktien gefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer, Finanzjournalist und Blogger, im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, über die diesjährige Invest Messe.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:40 Marktüberblick: Bayer-Aktie nach Urteil gesucht
08:59 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenausklang
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
02.05.24 Invest 2024: Fragen der Privatanleger mit Tim Schäfer | BX Swiss TV
02.05.24 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
02.05.24 Five things you should know about Aluminum futures
02.05.24 Die Schweiz: ein Land der Immobilien
02.05.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende bleibt erst einmal aus
30.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus -7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, Swisscom
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’690.86 19.73 0LSSMU
Short 11’942.46 13.72 5DSSMU
Short 12’389.32 8.82 SSZM7U
SMI-Kurs: 11’263.52 03.05.2024 13:28:39
Long 10’820.00 19.26
Long 10’540.00 12.27
Long 10’093.66 9.00 F3SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meldung an die SIX: ABB-Management verkauft Aktien - ABB-Aktie fester
Fondsmanager setzen wieder auf China-Aktien: Was dahinter steckt
Apple überzeugt bei Umsatz und Ergebnis: Apple-Aktie sehr fest
Ist ein Börsen-Crash nahe? Ex-Top-Diplomat warnt vor drohender Gefahr
Distanzierung von Cannabis-Riese Canopy: Constellation Brands greift durch
Coinbase schafft es in die Gewinnzone: Coinbase-Aktie dennoch tiefer
Aktienmärkte vor dem Absturz? Experte warnt: "Schmerzhafter Bärenmarkt" droht
NIO Aktie News: NIO am Donnerstagnachmittag leichter
RENK-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit