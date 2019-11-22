22.11.2019 22:06:00

AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2019.

AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.









Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings


Portfolio %

1) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.25%, 2/15/27 


2.43%

2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21 

2.35%

3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24 

1.94%

4) U.S. Treasury Notes  2.875%, 8/15/28 


1.71%

5) U.S. Treasury Bonds  6.25%, 5/15/30 


0.73%

6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29 

0.68%

7) U.S. Treasury Bonds  5.25%, 2/15/29 


0.62%

8) Dominican Republic International Bond  8.625%, 4/20/27 

0.61%

9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond  6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48 

0.59%

10) Ukraine Government International Bond  7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24 

0.58%




Investment Type


Portfolio %

Corporates - Non-Investment Grade



Industrial



Communications - Media


3.36%

Energy


2.95%

Basic


2.59%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


2.55%

Communications - Telecommunications


2.52%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


1.96%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


1.71%

Capital Goods


1.69%

Services


1.34%

Technology


1.05%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.82%

Transportation - Services


0.58%

Other Industrial


0.31%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.25%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.18%

SUBTOTAL


23.86%

Credit Default Swaps


23.10%

SUBTOTAL


23.10%

Financial Institutions



Banking


3.05%

Finance


0.91%

Insurance


0.73%

Other Finance


0.67%

REITS


0.52%

Brokerage


0.23%

SUBTOTAL


6.11%

Utility



Electric


0.81%

SUBTOTAL


0.81%

SUBTOTAL


53.88%

Global Governments


11.62%

Emerging Markets - Sovereigns



Emerging Markets - Sovereigns


9.11%

Credit Default Swaps


0.77%

SUBTOTAL


9.88%

Collateralized Mortgage Obligations



Risk Share Floating Rate


7.35%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate


0.75%

Non-Agency Floating Rate


0.66%

Agency Fixed Rate


0.63%

SUBTOTAL


9.39%

Corporates - Investment Grade



Financial Institutions



Banking


2.99%

Insurance


1.81%

REITS


0.58%

SUBTOTAL


5.38%

Industrial



Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.67%

Technology


0.59%

Basic


0.54%

Energy


0.50%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.37%

Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.26%

Capital Goods


0.19%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.19%

Other Industrial


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.13%

Communications - Media


0.12%

Services


0.07%

SUBTOTAL


3.78%

SUBTOTAL


9.16%

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities



Credit Default Swaps


6.28%

Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS


1.79%

Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS


0.19%

SUBTOTAL


8.26%

Interest Rate Futures


6.24%

Bank Loans



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


1.28%

Capital Goods


0.63%

Technology


0.48%

Services


0.47%

Energy


0.34%

Consumer Cyclical - Retailers


0.26%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.22%

Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment


0.15%

Communications - Media


0.15%

Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants


0.11%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.10%

Other Industrial


0.09%

Consumer Cyclical - Automotive


0.03%

SUBTOTAL


4.31%

Financial Institutions



Finance


0.12%

Insurance


0.12%

SUBTOTAL


0.24%

SUBTOTAL


4.55%

Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds



Industrial



Consumer Non-Cyclical


0.86%

Basic


0.77%

Consumer Cyclical - Other


0.37%

Communications - Telecommunications


0.35%

Energy


0.30%

Other Industrial


0.09%

Transportation - Services


0.04%

Transportation - Airlines


0.02%

Capital Goods


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


2.82%

Utility



Electric


0.28%

SUBTOTAL


0.28%

Financial Institutions



Banking


0.10%

REITS


0.09%

Finance


0.05%

Insurance


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


0.25%

SUBTOTAL


3.35%

Emerging Markets - Treasuries


2.44%

Common Stocks


1.63%

Asset-Backed Securities



Other ABS - Fixed Rate


0.75%

Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate


0.32%

Autos - Fixed Rate


0.19%

Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate


0.01%

SUBTOTAL


1.27%

Total Return Swaps


0.87%

Investment Companies



Funds and Investment Trusts


0.49%

SUBTOTAL


0.49%

Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds


0.49%

Quasi-Sovereigns



Quasi-Sovereign Bonds


0.48%

SUBTOTAL


0.48%

Preferred Stocks



Financial Institutions


0.29%

Utility


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.31%

Inflation-Linked Securities


0.26%

Collateralized Loan Obligations



CLO - Floating Rate


0.08%

SUBTOTAL


0.08%

Local Governments - Regional Bonds


0.04%

Warrants


0.02%

Whole Loan Trusts



Performing Asset


0.02%

SUBTOTAL


0.02%

Currency Instruments



Forward Currency Exchange Contracts


-0.20%

SUBTOTAL


-0.20%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.63%

Net Cash Equivalents



Investment Companies


11.68%

Cash


0.73%

Governments - Treasuries


0.44%

Commercial Paper


0.26%

SUBTOTAL


13.11%

Derivative Offsets



Futures Offsets


-6.28%

Swaps Offsets


-30.73%

SUBTOTAL


-37.01%

Total


100.00%




Country Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States


66.06%

Brazil


4.02%

Indonesia


3.04%

United Kingdom


2.10%

Canada


1.64%

Luxembourg


1.38%

Netherlands


1.27%

France


1.19%

Egypt


1.04%

Argentina


0.96%

Colombia


0.93%

Dominican Republic


0.89%

Italy


0.88%

Switzerland


0.87%

Nigeria


0.86%

Spain


0.84%

Turkey


0.77%

Russia


0.76%

Ireland


0.69%

Mexico


0.66%

Ukraine


0.58%

Ivory Coast


0.48%

Bahrain


0.48%

Kenya


0.47%

Ecuador


0.46%

Oman


0.44%

Sri Lanka


0.42%

Finland


0.35%

India


0.34%

Angola


0.31%

United Arab Emirates


0.31%

Zambia


0.29%

Mongolia


0.29%

Gabon


0.27%

Honduras


0.27%

Senegal


0.25%

Bermuda


0.25%

Sweden


0.19%

Lebanon


0.19%

Norway


0.19%

South Africa


0.19%

Jamaica


0.17%

Denmark


0.17%

Hong Kong


0.16%

Germany


0.16%

Macau


0.16%

El Salvador


0.16%

Cayman Islands


0.13%

Cameroon


0.12%

Australia


0.10%

Ghana


0.09%

Peru


0.09%

Virgin Islands (BVI)


0.09%

China


0.09%

Trinidad & Tobago


0.08%

Venezuela


0.07%

Kazakhstan


0.07%

Chile


0.06%

Iraq


0.06%

Jordan


0.06%

Jersey (Channel Islands)


0.02%

Pakistan


0.02%

Total Investments


100.00%




Net Currency Exposure Breakdown


Portfolio %

United States Dollar


97.59%

Japanese Yen


0.83%

Egypt Pound


0.53%

Russian Rubles


0.51%

Brazilian Real


0.46%

Indian Rupee


0.29%

Nigerian Naira


0.25%

Argentine Peso


0.06%

Colombian Peso


0.04%

Mexican Peso


0.03%

Canadian Dollar


0.02%

Great British Pound


0.02%

Swiss Franc


0.01%

Indonesian Rupiah


0.01%

Polish Zloty


0.01%

Singapore Dollar


0.01%

South African Rand


0.01%

Norwegian Krone


-0.01%

New Zealand Dollar


-0.01%

Euro


-0.66%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Credit Rating


Portfolio %

AAA


6.66%

AA


1.39%

A


1.57%

BBB


16.94%

BB


24.84%

B


21.07%

CCC


6.16%

CC


0.25%

C


0.10%

D


0.05%

Not Rated


5.37%

Short Term Investments


12.39%

Reverse Repurchase Agreements


-0.63%

N/A


3.84%

Total


100.00%




Bonds By Maturity


Portfolio %

Less than 1 year


20.13%

1 to 5 years


43.01%

5 to 10 years


27.00%

10 to 20 years


5.62%

20 to 30 years


2.36%

More Than 30 years


0.23%

Other


1.65%

Total Net Assets


100.00%




Portfolio Statistics:



Average Coupon:


7.27%

Average Bond Price:


103.24

Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):


Bank Borrowing:


0.00%

Investment Operations:


38.12%

Preferred stock:


0.00%

Tender Option Bonds:


0.00%

VMTP Shares:


0.00%

Total Fund Leverage:


38.12%

Average Maturity:


4.94  Years

Effective Duration:


3.67  Years

Total Net Assets:


$1,135.33 Million

Net Asset Value:


$13.17

Number of Holdings:


1494

Portfolio Turnover:


40%




* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.




The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.

 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300964023.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

