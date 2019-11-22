|
22.11.2019 22:06:00
AB Global High Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update
NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.[NYSE: AWF] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of October 31, 2019.
AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.25%, 2/15/27
2.43%
2) Brazil Notas do Tesouro Nacional Series F 10.00%, 1/01/21
2.35%
3) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR77 8.125%, 5/15/24
1.94%
4) U.S. Treasury Notes 2.875%, 8/15/28
1.71%
5) U.S. Treasury Bonds 6.25%, 5/15/30
0.73%
6) Indonesia Treasury Bond Series FR78 8.25%, 5/15/29
0.68%
7) U.S. Treasury Bonds 5.25%, 2/15/29
0.62%
8) Dominican Republic International Bond 8.625%, 4/20/27
0.61%
9) Argentine Republic Government International Bond 6.875%, 1/26/27 - 1/11/48
0.59%
10) Ukraine Government International Bond 7.75%, 9/01/21 - 9/01/24
0.58%
Investment Type
Portfolio %
Corporates - Non-Investment Grade
Industrial
Communications - Media
3.36%
Energy
2.95%
Basic
2.59%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
2.55%
Communications - Telecommunications
2.52%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
1.96%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
1.71%
Capital Goods
1.69%
Services
1.34%
Technology
1.05%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.82%
Transportation - Services
0.58%
Other Industrial
0.31%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.25%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.18%
SUBTOTAL
23.86%
Credit Default Swaps
23.10%
SUBTOTAL
23.10%
Financial Institutions
Banking
3.05%
Finance
0.91%
Insurance
0.73%
Other Finance
0.67%
REITS
0.52%
Brokerage
0.23%
SUBTOTAL
6.11%
Utility
Electric
0.81%
SUBTOTAL
0.81%
SUBTOTAL
53.88%
Global Governments
11.62%
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
Emerging Markets - Sovereigns
9.11%
Credit Default Swaps
0.77%
SUBTOTAL
9.88%
Collateralized Mortgage Obligations
Risk Share Floating Rate
7.35%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate
0.75%
Non-Agency Floating Rate
0.66%
Agency Fixed Rate
0.63%
SUBTOTAL
9.39%
Corporates - Investment Grade
Financial Institutions
Banking
2.99%
Insurance
1.81%
REITS
0.58%
SUBTOTAL
5.38%
Industrial
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.67%
Technology
0.59%
Basic
0.54%
Energy
0.50%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.37%
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.26%
Capital Goods
0.19%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.19%
Other Industrial
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.13%
Communications - Media
0.12%
Services
0.07%
SUBTOTAL
3.78%
SUBTOTAL
9.16%
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
Credit Default Swaps
6.28%
Non-Agency Fixed Rate CMBS
1.79%
Non-Agency Floating Rate CMBS
0.19%
SUBTOTAL
8.26%
Interest Rate Futures
6.24%
Bank Loans
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
1.28%
Capital Goods
0.63%
Technology
0.48%
Services
0.47%
Energy
0.34%
Consumer Cyclical - Retailers
0.26%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.22%
Consumer Cyclical - Entertainment
0.15%
Communications - Media
0.15%
Consumer Cyclical - Restaurants
0.11%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.10%
Other Industrial
0.09%
Consumer Cyclical - Automotive
0.03%
SUBTOTAL
4.31%
Financial Institutions
Finance
0.12%
Insurance
0.12%
SUBTOTAL
0.24%
SUBTOTAL
4.55%
Emerging Markets - Corporate Bonds
Industrial
Consumer Non-Cyclical
0.86%
Basic
0.77%
Consumer Cyclical - Other
0.37%
Communications - Telecommunications
0.35%
Energy
0.30%
Other Industrial
0.09%
Transportation - Services
0.04%
Transportation - Airlines
0.02%
Capital Goods
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
2.82%
Utility
Electric
0.28%
SUBTOTAL
0.28%
Financial Institutions
Banking
0.10%
REITS
0.09%
Finance
0.05%
Insurance
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
0.25%
SUBTOTAL
3.35%
Emerging Markets - Treasuries
2.44%
Common Stocks
1.63%
Asset-Backed Securities
Other ABS - Fixed Rate
0.75%
Home Equity Loans - Fixed Rate
0.32%
Autos - Fixed Rate
0.19%
Home Equity Loans - Floating Rate
0.01%
SUBTOTAL
1.27%
Total Return Swaps
0.87%
Investment Companies
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.49%
SUBTOTAL
0.49%
Local Governments - US Municipal Bonds
0.49%
Quasi-Sovereigns
Quasi-Sovereign Bonds
0.48%
SUBTOTAL
0.48%
Preferred Stocks
Financial Institutions
0.29%
Utility
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.31%
Inflation-Linked Securities
0.26%
Collateralized Loan Obligations
CLO - Floating Rate
0.08%
SUBTOTAL
0.08%
Local Governments - Regional Bonds
0.04%
Warrants
0.02%
Whole Loan Trusts
Performing Asset
0.02%
SUBTOTAL
0.02%
Currency Instruments
Forward Currency Exchange Contracts
-0.20%
SUBTOTAL
-0.20%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.63%
Net Cash Equivalents
Investment Companies
11.68%
Cash
0.73%
Governments - Treasuries
0.44%
Commercial Paper
0.26%
SUBTOTAL
13.11%
Derivative Offsets
Futures Offsets
-6.28%
Swaps Offsets
-30.73%
SUBTOTAL
-37.01%
Total
100.00%
Country Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States
66.06%
Brazil
4.02%
Indonesia
3.04%
United Kingdom
2.10%
Canada
1.64%
Luxembourg
1.38%
Netherlands
1.27%
France
1.19%
Egypt
1.04%
Argentina
0.96%
Colombia
0.93%
Dominican Republic
0.89%
Italy
0.88%
Switzerland
0.87%
Nigeria
0.86%
Spain
0.84%
Turkey
0.77%
Russia
0.76%
Ireland
0.69%
Mexico
0.66%
Ukraine
0.58%
Ivory Coast
0.48%
Bahrain
0.48%
Kenya
0.47%
Ecuador
0.46%
Oman
0.44%
Sri Lanka
0.42%
Finland
0.35%
India
0.34%
Angola
0.31%
United Arab Emirates
0.31%
Zambia
0.29%
Mongolia
0.29%
Gabon
0.27%
Honduras
0.27%
Senegal
0.25%
Bermuda
0.25%
Sweden
0.19%
Lebanon
0.19%
Norway
0.19%
South Africa
0.19%
Jamaica
0.17%
Denmark
0.17%
Hong Kong
0.16%
Germany
0.16%
Macau
0.16%
El Salvador
0.16%
Cayman Islands
0.13%
Cameroon
0.12%
Australia
0.10%
Ghana
0.09%
Peru
0.09%
Virgin Islands (BVI)
0.09%
China
0.09%
Trinidad & Tobago
0.08%
Venezuela
0.07%
Kazakhstan
0.07%
Chile
0.06%
Iraq
0.06%
Jordan
0.06%
Jersey (Channel Islands)
0.02%
Pakistan
0.02%
Total Investments
100.00%
Net Currency Exposure Breakdown
Portfolio %
United States Dollar
97.59%
Japanese Yen
0.83%
Egypt Pound
0.53%
Russian Rubles
0.51%
Brazilian Real
0.46%
Indian Rupee
0.29%
Nigerian Naira
0.25%
Argentine Peso
0.06%
Colombian Peso
0.04%
Mexican Peso
0.03%
Canadian Dollar
0.02%
Great British Pound
0.02%
Swiss Franc
0.01%
Indonesian Rupiah
0.01%
Polish Zloty
0.01%
Singapore Dollar
0.01%
South African Rand
0.01%
Norwegian Krone
-0.01%
New Zealand Dollar
-0.01%
Euro
-0.66%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Credit Rating
Portfolio %
AAA
6.66%
AA
1.39%
A
1.57%
BBB
16.94%
BB
24.84%
B
21.07%
CCC
6.16%
CC
0.25%
C
0.10%
D
0.05%
Not Rated
5.37%
Short Term Investments
12.39%
Reverse Repurchase Agreements
-0.63%
N/A
3.84%
Total
100.00%
Bonds By Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 year
20.13%
1 to 5 years
43.01%
5 to 10 years
27.00%
10 to 20 years
5.62%
20 to 30 years
2.36%
More Than 30 years
0.23%
Other
1.65%
Total Net Assets
100.00%
Portfolio Statistics:
Average Coupon:
7.27%
Average Bond Price:
103.24
Percentage of Leverage(based on gross assets):
Bank Borrowing:
0.00%
Investment Operations:
38.12%
Preferred stock:
0.00%
Tender Option Bonds:
0.00%
VMTP Shares:
0.00%
Total Fund Leverage:
38.12%
Average Maturity:
4.94 Years
Effective Duration:
3.67 Years
Total Net Assets:
$1,135.33 Million
Net Asset Value:
$13.17
Number of Holdings:
1494
Portfolio Turnover:
40%
* Investment Operations may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-global-high-income-fund-releases-monthly-portfolio-update-300964023.html
SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.
