12.05.2021 22:20:00

AB Announces April 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that preliminary assets under management increased to $724 billion during April 2021 from $697 billion at the end of March. Firm wide net inflows into all three distribution channels - Institutions, Retail, and Private Wealth, coupled with market appreciation, drove the 3.9% increase. During the month, the firm experienced inflows to our low-fee Customized Retirement Strategies (CRS) platform of $3.1 billion. April month-end AUM also reflected $0.9 billion of outflows resulting from AXA S.A's ongoing redemption of certain low-fee fixed income mandates, of which approximately $1 billion remains outstanding, the majority of which is expected in the second quarter of 2021.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (The Operating Partnership)

Assets Under Management ($ in Billions)



At April 30, 2021


At Mar 31




2021
















Private






Institutions


Retail


Wealth


Total


Total











Equity










Actively Managed

$

67



$

124



$

56



$

247



$

232


Passive

29



39



1



69



66


Total Equity

96



163



57



316



298












Fixed Income










Taxable

158



81



15



254



252


Tax-Exempt

1



25



27



53



52


Passive



8





8



8


Total Fixed Income

159



114



41



315



312












Alternatives/Multi-Asset Solutions(1)

71



7



15



93



87


Total

$

326



$

284



$

114



$

724



$

697























At March 31, 2021













Total

$

315



$

272



$

110



$

697














(1) Includes certain multi-asset solutions and services not included in equity or fixed income services.

Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements provided by management in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The most significant of these factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the performance of financial markets, the investment performance of sponsored investment products and separately-managed accounts, general economic conditions, industry trends, future acquisitions, integration of acquired companies, competitive conditions, and government regulations, including changes in tax regulations and rates and the manner in which the earnings of publicly-traded partnerships are taxed. AB cautions readers to carefully consider such factors. Further, such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made; AB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. For further information regarding these forward-looking statements and the factors that could cause actual results to differ, see "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in AB's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 or form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. Any or all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release, Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, other documents AB files with or furnishes to the SEC and any other public statements issued by AB, may turn out to be wrong. It is important to remember that other factors besides those listed in "Risk Factors" and "Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements", and those listed above, could also adversely affect AB's financial condition, results of operations and business prospects.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2021, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 36.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 64.3% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ab-announces-april-30-2021-assets-under-management-301290147.html

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

﻿

