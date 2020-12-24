SMI 10’412 0.1%  SPI 12’995 0.1%  Dow 30’130 0.4%  DAX 13’587 1.3%  Euro 1.0832 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’539 1.2%  Gold 1’872 0.6%  Bitcoin 20’713 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8884 -0.1%  Öl 51.2 2.7% 
24.12.2020 00:15:00

AAWOL X Chicago Bulls - AAWOL is Proud to Announce Multi-Year Partnership With the Chicago Bulls

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAWOL (Athletic Apparel Without Limits) is proud to announce their multi-year partnership with the Chicago Bulls. The partnership encompasses a range of AAWOL x Chicago Bulls collaborated products, marketing elements, retail experiences, in-arena signage, as well as various digital activations.

Established in 2017 with the mission of "Connecting The World Through Sports," AAWOL is a direct-to-consumer sportswear and e-commerce company, striving to give voice to the next generation through sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, storytelling, and branded experiences. 

"The Chicago Bulls are one of the most iconic brands in the world and have been trailblazers and innovators across the NBA, as well as the broader sports landscape," said Evan Lefft, Founder and CEO of AAWOL. "As we began considering potential franchises to align our brand with, the Chicago Bulls were at the top of our list. With its deep and rich history of success and a legacy that's bigger than just basketball, we felt the Bulls brand was a natural fit. At AAWOL, we believe that sports connect people in a uniquely meaningful way. Our partnership with the Bulls is a great step forward in our mission of Connecting The World Through Sports. The City of Chicago is one of the greatest sports cities in the world, and the Chicago Bulls are amongst the leaders in that charge. We appreciate the faith and support that the Bulls Organization has provided us. We look forward to this being a long and fruitful partnership, as we walk into the future together."

The partnership officially tips off on December 23, with the Bulls' season opener against the Atlanta Hawks. In the first year of the partnership, AAWOL will be the team's digital T-Shirt Toss partner, and for every home game, fans can follow along on Bulls Twitter for a chance to win AAWOL x Bulls co-branded apparel. In future seasons, AAWOL will release exclusive retail collaborations with the team with further details to come at a later date.

To learn more about AAWOL, please visit www.aawol.com, or for press inquires please contact Press@AAWOL.com.

ABOUT AAWOL

AAWOL, an acronym for Athletic Apparel Without Limits, was established in 2017 as a direct-to-consumer sportswear and e-commerce company with the mission of "Connecting The World Through Sports." At the core of the Atlanta-based brand is storytelling through sports-inspired lifestyle apparel, digital media, and unique branded experiences. For more information, visit www.aawol.com or connect with us on Instagram and Twitter @GoAAWOL.

Media Contact:
Email: Press@AAWOL.com

pagehit