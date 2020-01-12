AARP The Magazine Celebrates 19th Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

AARP The Magazine's 19th Annual Movies for Grownups® Awards were held Saturday night at the Beverly Wilshire, Beverly Hills, celebrating 2019's standout films with unique appeal to moviegoers 50+ and recognizing the inspiring artists who make them.

For nearly two decades, AARP's Movies for Grownups program has championed movies for grownups, by grownups, by advocating for the 50-plus audience, fighting industry ageism, and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. Hosted by iconic screen and stage performer Tony Danza, the star-studded awards ceremony included a touching tribute to Career Achievement Award honoree, Annette Bening. Bening spoke about the power of shared purpose, vulnerability and comradarie in filmmaking as Tinseltown's elite turned out to laud her.

Other highlights of the evening included a special appearance by Diane Ladd, who presented Best Supporting Actress award to daughter Laura Dern for her performance in "Marriage Story," returning a gesture daughter gave to mom at MFG four years ago. Rock and pop legend Linda Ronstadt earned a prolonged standing ovation for Best Documentary, "Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice," presented by her friend of three-plus decades Maria Muldaur. Conan O'Brien hilariously cut down Adam Sandler, as the "desperate" Best Actor awardee descended on the stage before O'Brien could finish talking up Sandler's performance in "Uncut Gems." And Finn Wittrock presented the Best Actress award to Renée Zellweger for portraying "Judy" 80 years after Garland starred in "The Wizard of Oz."

The Awards ceremony will be broadcast by Great Performances for the third consecutive year on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at 6 p.m. ET on PBS (check local listings), and will be available to stream the following day on pbs.org/moviesforgrownups and the PBS Video app.

The complete list of the 19th Annual Movies for Grownups Awards Winners

Career Achievement: Annette Bening

Annette Bening Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups: The Irishman

The Irishman Best Actress: Renée Zellweger ( Judy )

Renée Zellweger ( ) Best Actor: Adam Sandler ( Uncut Gems )

Adam Sandler ( ) Best Supporting Actress: Laura Dern ( Marriage Story )

( ) Best Supporting Actor: Tom Hanks ( A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood )

Tom Hanks ( ) Best Director: Martin Scorsese ( The Irishman )

Martin Scorsese ( ) Best Screenwriter: Noah Baumbach ( Marriage Story )

Noah Baumbach ( ) Best Ensemble: Knives Out

Knives Out Best Intergenerational Film: The Farewell

The Farewell Best Foreign Language Film: Pain & Glory (Spain)

Pain & Readers' Choice: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Best Time Capsule: Harriet

Consumer Cellular is proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Movies for Grownups Awards. Event proceeds benefit AARP Foundation, which works to end senior poverty by helping vulnerable older adults, in Los Angeles and across the country, build economic opportunity and social connectedness.

About Movies for Grownups:

AARP's Movies for Grownups advocates for the 50-plus audience by fighting ageism in the entertainment industry and encouraging films that resonate with older viewers. With weekly news and reviews, nationwide screenings and an annual awards event, AARP champions movies for grownups, by grownups. For more information go to www.aarp.org/moviesforgrownups.

About Great Performances:

Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET. Throughout its more than 40-year history on public television, Great Performances has provided viewers across the country with an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming.

About AARP The Magazine's Movies For Grownups® Awards' Philanthropic Goals

The annual Movies for Grownups® Awards raises funds for AARP Foundation, AARP's affiliated charity, which helps vulnerable older adults around the country transform their lives through programs, services and vigorous legal advocacy. AARP Foundation works to increase economic opportunity and social connections to prevent and reduce senior poverty.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org or follow @AARP and @AARPadvocates on social media.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York'sTHIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

