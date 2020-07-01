Aaron Bishop joins Gilbane Building Company to expand business development strategies in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gilbane Building Company is pleased to announce that Aaron Bishop has joined the Rhode Island business unit as a business development manager.

Aaron brings over seven years of industry experience and engagement within Rhode Island, most recently serving as a commercial real estate broker and corporate advisor for CRESA in Providence. In his new role, Aaron will work to strategically enhance Gilbane's presence within all major markets by expanding upon existing relationships, as well lead business development strategies throughout the state, including advocating for K-12 school districts to develop state-of-the-art education construction programs for the future.

Aaron is actively involved in economic development and community initiatives that include memberships to the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce and RI Executive Roundtable. As a lifelong Rhode Islander and father of two, he remains committed to his community as a coach of youth athletics and actively volunteers his time to numerous charitable organizations throughout that state, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Aaron holds a bachelor's degree in wildlife and conservation biology from the University of Rhode Island.

"We are very excited to have Aaron join our team," said Senior Vice President and Division Leader Steve Duvel. "His reputation, knowledge, and relationships from his years in the industry and community will be a tremendous asset to our efforts as we continue to work to develop Gilbane's business strategy and our people."

