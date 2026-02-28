Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’978 -1.1%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9085 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’278 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’449 -3.3%  Dollar 0.7694 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Berkshire Hathaway gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Webinar: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Aktien oder Anleihen - Diese Strategie zahlt sich für Anleger aus
KW 9: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Suche...

Aardvark Therapeutics Aktie 141730751 / US0029421007

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.02.2026 05:49:14

Aardvark Therapeutics Pauses Phase 3 Trial Of ARD-101 In Prader-Willi Syndrome; Stock Plunges

Aardvark Therapeutics
12.48 USD 0.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Aardvark Therapeutics Inc. (AARD) announced that it has voluntarily paused the Phase 3 Hunger Elimination or Reduction Objective (HERO) trial. The HERO study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of ARD-101 as a treatment for hyperphagia in patients with Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

The decision to pause both the HERO trial and its open-label extension was based on reversible cardiac observations at above-target therapeutic doses identified during routine safety monitoring in a healthy volunteer study. Aardvark is conducting a comprehensive review of the data to determine next steps. Out of caution, the company has suspended ongoing enrollment and dosing in the HERO trial while this evaluation is underway.

As a result of these developments, Aardvark no longer expects to announce topline data from the HERO trial in the third quarter of 2026. Instead, the company plans to provide updated guidance in the second quarter of this year, once the review of the ARD-101 program is complete.

Aardvark Therapeutics shares closed the regular trading session at $12.49, down $0.01 or -0.08% as of 4:00:03 PM EST. In after-hours trading, the stock experienced a sharp decline, falling to $6.58, a drop of $5.91 or -47.32% as of 7:59:37 PM EST.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu Aardvark Therapeutics Inc Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten