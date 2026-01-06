AAR Aktie 903005 / US0003611052
06.01.2026 23:24:55
AAR Swings To Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - AAR CORP. (AIR) Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $34.6 million, or $0.90 per share, compared to a net loss of $30.6 million, or $0.87 per share.
The prior year quarter included after-tax charges of $57.1 million associated with the FCPA settlement and related costs.
Adjusted earnings per share in the second quarter of ?scal year 2026 were $1.18 compared to $0.90 in the second quarter of the prior year.
Consolidated second-quarter sales increased 16% to $795.3 million, compared to $686.1 million in the same quarter last year.
Sales to commercial customers increased 13%, or $66.2 million, primarily due to double-digit growth across new parts Distribution within the Company's Parts Supply segment. Sales to government customers increased 23% over the same period last year, primarily due to increased order volume for new parts Distribution activities. Sales to commercial customers were 71% of consolidated sales, compared to 73% in the prior year quarter.
