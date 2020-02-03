AAR names Jessica Garascia General Counsel

WOOD DALE, Ill., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to airlines and governments worldwide, announced that Jessica A. Garascia has joined as General Counsel, effective today. Garascia succeeds Robert Regan and will report to John Holmes, President and Chief Executive Officer. She will oversee AAR's internal legal team, as well as outside counsel, and will have responsibility for all legal affairs.

Garascia joins AAR from USG Corporation where she served as Deputy General Counsel responsible for overseeing all M&A activity, compliance, corporate governance, securities law and NYSE compliance. Garascia began her career as an attorney with the law firm of Jenner & Block. She holds a bachelor's degree from Oberlin College and a juris doctorate from Indiana University law school.

Holmes commented on Garascia's appointment: "We are excited to add Jessica to our strong leadership team. She will bring a fresh perspective and energy to both our legal and management team."

Holmes also thanked Regan for his 12 years of service before recently retiring from AAR. During his tenure, Regan steered the Company through many pivotal events, as well as built a strong legal team. "Bob is a true professional, was a pleasure to work with and has been a mentor to many."

Garascia said, "I am thrilled to join AAR, a dynamic company with an exciting future in an important, global industry. I look forward to being part of the Company's culture of Doing It Right."

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company that employs more than 6,000 people in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR's Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR's Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems and Composites Manufacturing operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.

