Steigende Volatilität bei den US Tech-Aktien: Jetzt absichern! -w-
12.10.2020 17:09:00

AAMP Global launches enhanced infotainment system for Jeep vehicles under its flagship PAC brand

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global launched a fully integrated Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT kit for its Stinger HEIGH10 infotainment system under its well-known radio integration brand, PAC.

New Fully Integrated Jeep Infotainment Upgrade System

The kit enables drivers to upgrade the factory radio in their Jeep Wrangler JLs (2018 – 2020) or Gladiator JTs (2020) with a show-stopping 10-inch touchscreen multimedia system called the HEIGH10 by Stinger Electronics. It comes equipped with all the necessary components to replace the factory radio while still maintaining a beautiful flush-mount factory finished look.

AAMP Global, Sr. Infotainment Product Manager said, "We are excited to bring this truly one of a kind product to the vehicle technology market. Jeep owners need all the possible safety and infotainment features for their diverse driving lifestyles. This fully integrated kit allows Jeep Wrangler JL and Gladiator JT drivers to upgrade their factory radio to add desired features such as important off-roading data while enabling them customizable options that no other system in the market provides."

With the kit, drivers enjoy the benefits of retaining their factory features while adding even more upgraded features. Users can access factory retained features (if equipped) using their HEIGH10 multimedia system. Retained features include:

  • All factory cameras in full high definition
  • Dual and single zone factory climate control
  • Factory amplifier
  • Factory USB ports
  • Safety group chimes, including ParkSense®
  • Steering wheel controls
  • Auxiliary switch panel settings
  • Heated seats / heated steering wheel
  • On-screen vehicle settings menu

PAC's newest application allows for even more fully integrated added features and user customizable screens:

  • Vehicle information screen: tire pressure with custom pressure threshold, current vehicle status – including door open/closed/removed, view and clear check engine status
  • Vehicle drivetrain screen (Jeep off-road data including): transfer case, axle and sway bar status, current position (latitude/longitude), altitude, steering angle
  • Vehicle gauges: eight gauges on screen, save up to 2 presets, battery voltage, oil temperature, oil pressure, transmission temperature, coolant temperature… and many more
  • Vehicle off-road screen: pitch, roll, GPS coordinates, compass
  • Vehicle performance screen: speed, RPM, current/best 0-60mph time, current/best 60-0mph brake distance, current/best ¼ mile time

For more information visit www.stingeroffroad.com.

About AAMP Global:

For over 32 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities has positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information please visit www.aampglobal.com.

Media Contact:
Lisa Gibbings
Lgibbings@aampglobal.com 
Director of Marketing
AAMP Global

(PRNewsfoto/AAMP Global)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aamp-global-launches-enhanced-infotainment-system-for-jeep-vehicles-under-its-flagship-pac-brand-301150384.html

SOURCE AAMP Global

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 238.80
1.79 %
Alcon 57.14
1.75 %
Geberit 553.20
1.50 %
Swiss Re 71.48
1.39 %
Givaudan 4’042.00
1.38 %
Zurich Insur Gr 322.20
0.12 %
Part Grp Hldg 875.60
0.00 %
The Swatch Grp 219.60
-0.09 %
Roche Hldg G 320.40
-0.12 %
Novartis 80.43
-0.29 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:55
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
10:00
Conflicting Scenarios for Growth
09:55
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unseren neuen Single BRCs
09:27
SMI noch mit angezogener Handbremse unterwegs
07:58
Nun wird es ernst
09.10.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Apple
09.10.20
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

05.10.20
Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
01.10.20
Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
30.09.20
Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
mehr
BX Swiss Struki ABC: Wie wirken sich Aktiensplits aus? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Apple-Aktie dennoch fester: 5G-iPhones könnten wohl Probleme in Grossbritannien bekommen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Daimler und Swiss Re arbeiten im Versicherungsgeschäft zusammen - Aktien in Grün
Landis+Gyr-Aktie bricht ein: Verlust im ersten Halbjahr
Leicht verändertes Modell: Tesla senkt Preis für Model 3 - Reichweite gesteigert
China stemmt sich gegen Yuan-Aufwertung
AstraZeneca-Aktie freundlich: AstraZeneca erhält 486 Millionen Dollar für Corona-Bekämpfung
SIX passt Indizes wegen Sunrise-Übernahme an - Tecan-Aktie rückt in SMIM vor und gewinnt
Julius Bär tilgt AT1-Anleihe 2015 per 18. November 2020 - Aktie gewinnt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX beenden Montagshandel fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend stark
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten zu Beginn der neuen Woche zulegen. Die US-Börsen starten mit Gewinnen in die neue Woche. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es am Montag überwiegend bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB