 AAK's Annual Report for 2020 has been published | 15.04.21
AAK AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 42197863 / ISIN: SE0011337708] 
AAK AB Registered Aktie [Valor: 42197863 / ISIN: SE0011337708]
15.04.2021 10:10:00

AAK's Annual Report for 2020 has been published

AAK AB Registered
201.10 SEK -0.45%
Kaufen Verkaufen

KARLSHAMN, Sweden., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK's Annual Report for 2020 has been published and is available in English and Swedish at the company's website, www.aak.com.

Printed versions of the report will be distributed to shareholders and other stakeholders during weeks 16 and 17.

For more information, please contact:

Jarl AndreassonActing CFO and Director Financial Control & Tax Mobile: +46 708 14 64 06E-mail:

jarl.andreasson@aak.com

This is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 10:00 a.m. CET on April 15, 2021.

About AAK

Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/aak-s-annual-report-for-2020-has-been-published,c3325982

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/871/3325982/1401842.pdf

AAK Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/871/3325982/a5c1ab41c26cf8b4.pdf

Press release (PDF)

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaks-annual-report-for-2020-has-been-published-301269551.html

SOURCE AAK AB

﻿

