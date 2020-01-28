28.01.2020 15:36:00

AACSB Announces 2020 Class of Influential Leaders

Fifth annual Influential Leaders challenge recognizes 25 outstanding business school graduates

TAMPA, Florida, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB)—the world's largest business education alliance—today announced its 2020 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 25 business school alumni whose inspiring work serves as a model for the next generation of business leaders.

An annual initiative, the Influential Leaders challenge recognizes notable graduates from AACSB-accredited schools. This year's honorees include a mayor, an inventor, an academic, and a brand expert—showcasing the variety of career paths supported by business education.

"It is our privilege to amplify the stories of business school graduates who are serving as a force for good in the world," said Tom Robinson, AACSB president and CEO. "The 2020 Influential Leader honorees, well prepared by AACSB-accredited business schools, lead their industries and communities with enthusiasm and dedication. Their achievements, and the inspiration they provide to future business leaders, are to be celebrated, and AACSB is honored to recognize each honoree."

Now in its fifth year, the Influential Leaders challenge has recognized more than 200 business school graduates for creating lasting impact in business and society. All honorees have earned an undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral degree from one of the more than 850 AACSB-accredited business schools worldwide.

Each Influential Leader was nominated by his or her alma mater. Using rich and inspiring stories, the business schools demonstrated how the honorees lead and innovate within their industries, contribute to their communities, and inspire future business leaders. This year's class represents AACSB-accredited business schools in 13 countries, and the honorees have impacted more than a dozen industries including technology, media, hospitality, and healthcare. The unique stories of each honoree, and how they are creating meaningful, lasting impact in the world, are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB International
Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/492010/AACSB_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AACSB International

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2'816.00
3.49 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swiss Re 110.35
1.47 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Novartis 92.00
1.42 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Swisscom 535.40
1.40 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Givaudan 3'184.00
1.27 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Alcon 59.28
-0.07 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Adecco Group 58.64
-0.24 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
Sika 176.30
-0.40 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
ABB 22.50
-0.53 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
CS Group 12.64
-0.67 % Long
CoBa
Short
CoBa
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

14:31
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:30
Rohstoffe: Ausverkauf wegen anhaltender Verunsicherung
12:28
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Idorsia Ltd, Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
10:37
Vontobel: Merck: Einer der grössten deutschen Pharmakonzerne wieder auf Wachstumskurs
09:23
SMI gibt kräftig nach
27.01.20
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV
27.01.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.01.20
Aktien 2020: Feiern, als wäre es 1999
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
24.01.20
Schroders: Acht Dinge, die Anleger über Energiespeicher wissen müssen
mehr
Virussorgen drücken die Kurse | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dividendenstars aus der Schweiz: Diese Unternehmen bieten hohe Ausschüttungen
Coronavirus im Fokus: US-Börsen geben kräftig nach -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Tokio letztlich tiefrot
Schweizer zu hoch verschuldet: Moody's macht sich Sorgen
GAM-Aktionär KGI fordert Einstieg eines strategischen Investors
Disney+ kommt - so viel wird der Dienst in der Schweiz kosten
Landis+Gyr sieht Ergebnisse 2019/20 "am unteren Ende" der Prognosen - Aktie bricht zweistellig ein
Swatch und Richemont-Aktien wegen Coronavirus mit happigen Verlusten
BTC-Handelsvolumen steigt: Kann der Bitcoin bei seiner Marktkapitalisierung die Billion knacken?
Coronavirus treibt Franken - Euro auf Mehrjahrestief
Santhera-Aktie im Minus: Santhera erzielt 2019 weniger Umsatz

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Coronavirus weiter im Fokus: Dow startet mit moderatem Gewinn -- SMI klettert wieder ins Plus -- DAX dreht erneut in Gewinnzone -- Asiens Börsen: Nikkei mit Verlusten
Die Wall Street erholr sich am Dienstag etwas von dem Vortagesverlusten. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich die Anleger im Verlauf wieder etwas zuversichtlicher. DAX dreht erneut ins Plus. An vielen Handelsplätzen in Asien findet kein Handel statt.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;