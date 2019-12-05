AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Proceeds With Purchase Negotiations For Gold Mine Acquisition

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced that subsequent to completing assessments and due diligence focussed on several candidate gold mine acquisitions, the Company has initiated purchase negotiations. The Company's acquisition team recently completed additional property site visits in South and Central America with its mineral lands agent specializing in the Americas region, geological consultant to assess production profit potential and representatives from the Company's Joint Venture Partner to analyze the expansion potential of each site location. The Company expects to complete the negotiations and acquire a new gold mine and its surrounding property with high development potential in January 2020.

The Company's new gold mine acquisition campaign is targeting properties that have historic gold production in South America, Central America and Mexico. The focus of the campaign is to duplicate the successful acquisition model of the Company's existing high-density, shallow gold mine property in Guerrero, Mexico, that has known historical gold vein structures as AABB continues with its full-scale development and production expansion.



Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: +1-702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

Source: Asia Broadband Inc.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aabb---asia-metals-inc-proceeds-with-purchase-negotiations-for-gold-mine-acquisition-300970025.html

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.