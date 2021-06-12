SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 01:24:00

AAA Northern California Workers Vote To Join Teamsters Local 665

SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA insurance sales agents across Northern California have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 665. The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) via mail-in ballot and votes were tabulated today.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

The 460 insurance sales agents with AAA Northern California work at 77 locations across six regions, stretching from Merced, Calif., to the Oregon border.

"These workers stood united because they deserve a strong voice and a secure future at AAA Northern California," said Tom Woods, Business Agent with Local 665. "They want the stability and strength that comes with a Teamster contract, and we're ready to get to work to negotiate an agreement."

"I want my fellow workers in the insurance and financial services industries to understand that they can protect themselves with union representation. It's time to take control of your future," said Jeff Wilkinson, a 29-year AAA Northern California insurance sales agent.

The workers had far-reaching support in their campaign to organize, including from dozens of California political leaders, California Central Labor Councils and the California Labor Federation. That support was on display at a rally held in downtown San Francisco in April.

AAA Northern California workers, who have the expertise to provide customers with insurance to protect themselves and their families, sought out union representation to ensure their own futures.

Insurance sales agents who have been with the company for decades report feeling pushed out and fear termination over changing and unrealistic sales targets. Meanwhile, new hires are being paid a fraction of what tenured commissioned sales agents earn.

The insurance sales agents, who work and live spread out in a wide geography across Northern California, came together during the pandemic to build their campaign to organize. They remained united over regular, well-attended Zoom calls.

"It Is beyond question that the workers exceeded any reasonable expectation of perseverance and grit to get themselves to this point and this is their win," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "I want to thank President Rome Aloise and Teamsters Joint Council 7, and the International Union for their full effort and commitment to assisting in this organizing effort. We are excited to begin the work of negotiating a first agreement on behalf of these incredibly hardworking Teamsters."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
kdeniz@teamster.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaa-northern-california-workers-vote-to-join-teamsters-local-665-301311144.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 665

﻿

