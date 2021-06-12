|
12.06.2021 01:24:00
AAA Northern California Workers Vote To Join Teamsters Local 665
SAN FRANCISCO, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAA insurance sales agents across Northern California have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 665. The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) via mail-in ballot and votes were tabulated today.
The 460 insurance sales agents with AAA Northern California work at 77 locations across six regions, stretching from Merced, Calif., to the Oregon border.
"These workers stood united because they deserve a strong voice and a secure future at AAA Northern California," said Tom Woods, Business Agent with Local 665. "They want the stability and strength that comes with a Teamster contract, and we're ready to get to work to negotiate an agreement."
"I want my fellow workers in the insurance and financial services industries to understand that they can protect themselves with union representation. It's time to take control of your future," said Jeff Wilkinson, a 29-year AAA Northern California insurance sales agent.
The workers had far-reaching support in their campaign to organize, including from dozens of California political leaders, California Central Labor Councils and the California Labor Federation. That support was on display at a rally held in downtown San Francisco in April.
AAA Northern California workers, who have the expertise to provide customers with insurance to protect themselves and their families, sought out union representation to ensure their own futures.
Insurance sales agents who have been with the company for decades report feeling pushed out and fear termination over changing and unrealistic sales targets. Meanwhile, new hires are being paid a fraction of what tenured commissioned sales agents earn.
The insurance sales agents, who work and live spread out in a wide geography across Northern California, came together during the pandemic to build their campaign to organize. They remained united over regular, well-attended Zoom calls.
"It Is beyond question that the workers exceeded any reasonable expectation of perseverance and grit to get themselves to this point and this is their win," said Tony Delorio, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 665. "I want to thank President Rome Aloise and Teamsters Joint Council 7, and the International Union for their full effort and commitment to assisting in this organizing effort. We are excited to begin the work of negotiating a first agreement on behalf of these incredibly hardworking Teamsters."
Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents 1.4 million hardworking men and women throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Visit www.teamster.org for more information. Follow us on Twitter @Teamsters and "like" us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/teamsters.
Contact:
Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
kdeniz@teamster.org
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aaa-northern-california-workers-vote-to-join-teamsters-local-665-301311144.html
SOURCE Teamsters Local 665
Inside
Inside Fonds
|11.06.21
|Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: Es ist an der Zeit, langsamer zu fahren (aber nicht zu langsam)
|10.06.21
|Schroders: Zu spät für Substanzwerte?
|10.06.21
|Schroders: Was sind nachhaltigkeitsgebundene Anleihen?
Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Woche freundlich. Der DAX schloss ebenfalls im Plus. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneinheitlich und antriebslos. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}