A5 doubles down on its North America growth with new investment

SAN FRANCISCO, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A5, a Salesforce Consulting and ISV partner, announced today that it has secured a growth round with investments from existing partners Vinay Kruttiventi, C3 Capital Partners, Jefferson Capital Partners, and new investor Salesforce Ventures. The investment signals exponential growth for the Company as it works toward aggressive expansion targets for 2020 and beyond.

A5 has been a leading consulting company focused on CPQ since its inception in 2004; since then it has successfully expanded globally to Canada, Europe, and India. The Company has also expanded its offering to include cloud-based digital transformations and specializes in Manufacturing, Fin Serv, High Tech, Communications, Media and Telco Industry verticals. The outside capital secured will be leveraged to amplify existing efforts and accelerate growth, including the scaling of its portfolio of CPQ SPYDR, automated testing software for CPQ and Campaign to Cash transformations.

"At A5, we've always been looking at ways to bolster our Salesforce practice and adjacencies to be able to better serve our customers in their Digital Transformation journey. This investment allows us to double down on our strategy and fuel the growth we are currently experiencing," said Vinay Kruttiventi, CEO A5. "We're so excited to have investors that understand and share our core values and vision for making A5 a leading systems integrator and an ISV partner. We're looking forward to the growth this investment will bring and fuel our passion for customer success."

About A5

A5 guides businesses through their Digital Transformation journey with a focus on Campaign to Cash and Customer Experience. As a leading solutions provider and systems implementer, we modernize your business processes through our strategic methodology, integrating industry-leading business application platforms. a5corp.com

About C3 Capital Partners

C3 Capital is an experienced lender located in Kansas City. C3 has invested over $500 million in more than 80 companies since 2003. C3 provides expansion and acquisition capital to lower middle-market companies across the United States, working closely with entrepreneurs and sponsors, owners and managers to execute growth strategies and enhance long-term enterprise value. C3 currently manages three funds with combined assets greater than $400 million.

About Jefferson Capital Partners

The mission of Jefferson Capital Partners is to expand financing options by providing established, rapidly growing businesses with flexible and patient capital and strategic guidance to achieve their long-term financial and corporate objectives

In addition to providing capital for those times when strategic opportunities require greater capital than is available from traditional financing sources, Jefferson Capital Partners forms a value-added alliance with entrepreneurs, business owners, private equity groups and often with co-investors that will contribute to the successful implementation of their business strategy. Jefferson is headquartered out of New Orleans, LA.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Salesforce Ventures, the global investment arm of Salesforce, invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Platform. Salesforce Ventures is building the world's largest ecosystem of enterprise cloud companies and extending that technology to customers. Portfolio companies receive funding, strategic advisory and operating support, and can easily join Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 375 companies, including DocuSign, GoCardless, Guild Education, nCino, Twilio, Zoom and others across 22 countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures .

