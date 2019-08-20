+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019

A4A Joins Coalition in Letter to FAA Urging Safe and Efficient Integration of Commercial Space Operations into the National Airspace System

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, has joined seven other aviation-related groups in a letter to FAA Administrator Stephen Dickson urging the agency to incorporate the key principles of efficiency and safety into its final rule on commercial space licensing.

FULL LETTER available here

(PRNewsfoto/Airlines for America)

ABOUT A4A
Annually, commercial aviation helps drive $1.5 trillion in U.S. economic activity and more than 10 million U.S. jobs. U.S. airlines fly 2.4 million passengers and more than 58,000 tons of cargo each day. Airlines for America (A4A) advocates on behalf of the American airline industry as a model of safety, customer service and environmental responsibility and as the indispensable network that drives our nation's economy and global competitiveness.

A4A works collaboratively with the airlines, labor, Congress, the Administration and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

Follow us on Twitter: @airlinesdotorg.
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/AirlinesforAmerica. 
Join us on Instagram: instagram.com/AirlinesforAmerica.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a4a-joins-coalition-in-letter-to-faa-urging-safe-and-efficient-integration-of-commercial-space-operations-into-the-national-airspace-system-300904660.html

SOURCE Airlines for America

Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notiert ebenfalls in rot. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

