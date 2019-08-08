A Visual Guide: The Surprisingly Wholesome Benefits of Matcha as a Superfood [Infographic]

TUSCON, Ariz., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fitness and food industries are always intertwined. In the latest superfood trends, matcha has become a prevalent buzzword, but more than just hype around it, the better-than-green-tea superfood has a lot to offer. Matcha is a stronger and pure form of green tea that has been enjoyed for hundreds of years in Japan and China. It is pricier than many variants of tea because of how it is prepared, and it is this same process that enhances many of matcha's health benefits, which are enumerated in the infographic Health Benefits of Matcha.

Matcha is an excellent brain food that is also known to help reduce weight and make the skin glow. This beverage is popular around the world and is highly sought after for its high levels of antioxidants, carotene, L-theanine, and various vitamins and minerals.

The infographic also illustrates the different levels of matcha and what to look for based on needs. Matcha has a unique flavor profile that gives it the ability to blend well with a multitude of flavors. Its potent formulation is credited to a meticulous process of growing the green tea leaves in a way that makes the taste brighter and sweeter.

Check out the infographic for other interesting details about matcha's matchless record as a superfood.

About MatchaKari

MatchaKari is a direct importer of reliable and high-quality-grade matcha from Japan. The company was founded in mutual appreciation and love for the tea and culture and has made it a mission to share all the good things about matcha to the customers, the community, and the world.

SOURCE MatchaKari