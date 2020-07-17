BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 16, several false rumors were posted on Twitter after market trading hours about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) signing new sales contracts both domestically and internationally. These rumors are factually incorrect. For accurate and updated information, please visit ir.hmhco.com.

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Contact

Investors

Brian S. Shipman, CFA

SVP, Investor Relations

(212) 592-1177

brian.shipman@hmhco.com

Media

Bianca Olson

SVP, Corporate Affairs

(617) 351-3841

bianca.olson@hmhco.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-statement-from-houghton-mifflin-harcourt-301095312.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt