17.07.2020 05:23:00

A Statement from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

BOSTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, July 16, several false rumors were posted on Twitter after market trading hours about Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) signing new sales contracts both domestically and internationally. These rumors are factually incorrect. For accurate and updated information, please visit ir.hmhco.com.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Logo (PRNewsFoto/Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)

About Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 3 million educators in 150 countries, while its award-winning children's books, novels, non-fiction, and reference titles are enjoyed by readers throughout the world. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com.

Contact

Investors
Brian S. Shipman, CFA
SVP, Investor Relations
(212) 592-1177
brian.shipman@hmhco.com

Media
Bianca Olson
SVP, Corporate Affairs
(617) 351-3841
bianca.olson@hmhco.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-statement-from-houghton-mifflin-harcourt-301095312.html

SOURCE Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

