05.02.2020 22:55:00
A Statement from Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group on the Passing of Jacques Ménard
MONTREAL and TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - It is with great sadness that we mark the passing of L. Jacques Ménard, C.C., G.O.Q., C.O.M., LLD, President Emeritus, BMO Financial Group, Quebec.
Mr. Ménard led an extraordinary life and his achievements are almost too numerous to mention. He was a visionary businessperson, a champion of his customers, a formidable competitor, a gifted leader who inspired others and got things done, a deeply public-spirited person and an unparalleled ambassador of our company.
His loss is deeply felt by his many friends and colleagues across BMO, in Quebec, throughout Canada and beyond. In addition to his many successes at BMO, Mr. Ménard generously gave his time and considerable talents to community, civic, provincial and national causes. Mr. Ménard was a leading philanthropist and champion of the arts, health care, education and sports.
His remarkable accomplishments brought him many honours and the deep gratitude of his country. Today, our thoughts and condolences go to his wife, Marie-José and their family.
SOURCE BMO Financial Group
