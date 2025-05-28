A Standout Celebration Series: Galaxy Music Gala: 'A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau' Triumphs



Honouring 30 Years of Bilateral China – Monaco Diplomatic Ties and Cultural Exchange with GEG Concert Extravaganza MACAU SAR - "Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau" - to commemorate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Monaco. Over one hundred political, business, and classic music lovers gathered for an unforgettable evening where music spoke louder than words.



On May 21, the world-renowned violinist Zhang Zhang led the esteemed Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra in the concert "Galaxy Music Gala: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau" at the Galaxy International Convention Center.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Principality of Monaco to the People's Republic of China, H.E. Ms. Marie-Pascale BOISSON travelled to Macau especially to attend the concert as a guest of honour; delivering a heartfelt speech.



"As Ambassador of Monaco to China, I am so honored to be here this evening to share a very special musical event with you, initiated by GEG in this resounding celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of diplomatic relations between the People's Republic of China and the Principality of Monaco."



The concert was spearheaded by world-renowned violinist Zhang Zhang, who took the stage alongside the esteemed Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra, the virtuoso guitarist Pablo Márquez, and Andrea Cesari, the principal French horn of the Monte Carlo Philharmonic. As the first song Horn Concerto began, the stage transformed into a vibrant crossroads of Eastern and Western cultures. The Baroque elegance of Monaco's Palace Square and the intricate fusion of East and West in Macao's Ruins of St. Paul's merged in a mesmerizing interplay of light and sound.



The concert's program was a masterpiece from Europe and beyond: the China premier of Gordon Jacob's "Horn Concerto" showcased Andrea Cesari's virtuosity, blending the boldness of brass with the delicate whispers of strings beneath the Galaxy Auditorium's soaring ceiling. Tchaikovsky's cherished "Serenade for Strings," reimagined with innovative arrangements, saw the viola and double bass sections weave a tapestry of sound reminiscent of moonlight glistening on Venice's canals. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the Asian premiere of Manuel de Falla's iconic "Three Dances," adapted for guitar solo and conduct by Pablo Márquez. The guitar and string ensemble collaboration offered a fresh and captivating musical experience, prompting the audience to erupt in sustained applause for the adaptation's brilliance. In the concert's encore, young musicians from Pui Ching Middle School Macau and Lou Hau Middle School Macau joined artists from Monaco and France to present the cherished "Song of the Seven Sons" as a musical ode to Macau's love and longing for reunification with China. As the final note of the encore faded into silence, the entire audience rose to their feet, accompanied by rapturous applause. On this night of shared camaraderie, music transcended language barriers, with each note embodying the essence of cross-cultural dialogue that poignantly bridged time and space.



Founded in 2001, the Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra is a cultural diplomacy initiative dedicated to the Principality of Monaco, having performed alongside the Principality's ambassadors in various countries over the years. Concertmaster Zhang Zhang, a global music icon, has performed for leaders of both China and Monaco at high-level state visits at the invitation of H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco. She was the first Chinese musician to have joined the Monte Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra and has been graced with the honor of being granted special permission from the Prince's Government to perform with members of the Monaco Philharmonic Orchestra. In 2007, she established the NGO "Zhangomusiq," which leverages concerts to support humanitarian, ecological, and educational projects worldwide.



The Auditorium at Galaxy International Convention Center offered an acoustic masterstroke for the audience to enjoy the Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra.

On the 30th anniversary of China-Monaco diplomatic relations, the Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra, supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture of Monaco, embarked on a tour of China, with Macao as its first stop. Dedicated to deepening arts and cultural exchanges within the community and promoting the development of young talent in related fields, GEG hosted an extended activity "Galaxy Entertainment Group Presents: A Musical Journey from Monaco to Macau's Campus" on May 19, inviting Zhang Zhang and Pablo Márquez to Pui Ching Middle School Macau. During the visit, Zhang Zhang not only shared insights into her experience as a performer and her musical career, but also showcased her artistry to over 200 teachers and students, inspiring them to embrace challenges and pursue their dreams. Arranged by GEG, the two world-class musicians also led a masterclass with students, providing professional guidance to enrich their musical techniques and broaden their horizons through cultural exchange. Additionally, GEG extended special invites to students and members from Lou Hau High School, Pui Ching Middle School Macau, Macao Youth Symphonic Orchestra Association, University of Macau, Federation of Associations of Cultural Sectors of Macau, and Young Men's Christian Association of Macau, to attend the concert on the May 21, providing them with an opportunity to experience the captivating fusion of Chinese and Western cultures through music.



Zhang Zhang shared insights into her performance experiences and musical career to Pui Ching Middle School Macau teachers and students.

As a cornerstone project supporting Macau's ambitions as a "City of Performing Arts," the "Galaxy Music Gala" series presented by Galaxy Macau has already carved out a niche with landmark cultural events: following performances by legendary tenor Plácido Domingo, renowned pianist Lang Lang, and the beloved tenor Andrea Bocelli; culminating in the Monaco Zhangomusiq Concertmasters Orchestra's unforgettable performance. Galaxy Macau is committed to fostering culture as Asia's premier artistic destination, through world-class international performances, contributing to Macau's development as an "exchange and cooperation base with Chinese culture as its mainstream and co-existence of different cultures."

