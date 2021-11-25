SMI 12’450 0.4%  SPI 15’901 0.4%  Dow 35’804 0.0%  DAX 15’918 0.3%  Euro 1.0490 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’293 0.4%  Gold 1’790 0.0%  Bitcoin 55’143 3.2%  Dollar 0.9358 0.2%  Öl 82.3 0.1% 

A Series of Videos Posted on Social Media to Promote E. China's Jiangxi to the World

NANCHANG, China, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent days, a series of short videos featuring natural sceneries, cultural folk customs and green development in east China'sJiangxi Province were posted on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and other international social media platforms by Xinhua News Agency via its accounts. The videos have all shown a beautiful and dynamic Jiangxi to the world.

Screenshots of videos

 

Screenshots of videos

By far, eight episodes of the series have been posted, covering natural beauty of Mount Lu, Mt. Sanqingshan and Jing'an County, folk customs like "Shaiqiu" in Wuyuan County and Dragon Boat Festival in Ruichang County, intangible cultural heritages like rice farming culture of Wannian County and traditional Chinese medicine processing skills of Zhangshu, and harmonious coexistence of human beings and Yangtze finless porpoises that live in the Ganjiang River, according to the Information Office of Jiangxi Province.

The last two episodes introducing thermal spring of Mingyueshan Mountain and ecological protection of theYangze River will be published before December 1.

Through these videos, Jiangxi hopes to let friends from all over the world know of Jiangxi better and also welcomes more friends from home and abroad to travel, work and live in Jiangxi.

