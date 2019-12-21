21.12.2019 17:10:00

A Recent Article Explains What Factors Influence Car Insurance Rates The Most

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has released a new blog post that presents the main factors used to determine car insurance rates

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/factors-that-influence-your-car-insurance-risk-profile/

Insurance companies rate clients and place them in 3 main risk categories: Preferred, Standard and High-Risk. Multiple factors are analyzed in order to assess a client's risk profile. The main factors that influence car insurance rates are the following:

  • The area where the policyholder lives. Car insurance rates are calculated based on the customer's ZIP code. Each state has a certain car insurance legislation. This includes minimum liability coverage, laws regarding no-fault coverage, reimbursement limits, when a car is considered totaled and other relevant issues. Furthermore, the ZIP will tell the insurer if the client lives in a metropolitan area or a rural area. Car theft frequency, riots, and reports of vandalism for a specific area taken into consideration. The geographical layout and position influence rates for certain coverage types. For example, people living in coastal areas, more exposed to hurricanes, pay more expensive comprehensive coverage.
  • Driving history and recent traffic violations: As expected, people with clean records have better rates. Companies prefer to work with drivers that have not been involved in accidents in the past 3-5 years. A person with multiple traffic violations or accident involvements may be seen as high-risk and will likely be refused by standard carriers.
  • The car's make and model: When asking for coverage, the client must provide the following basic info about the car: fabrication year, make, model, sub-model (body type). Furthermore, the driver will be asked if the car is equipped with crash avoidance technology, anti-theft devices or recovery devices. The type of car and its value also influence the cost. An expensive, sports car that costs a lot is more expensive to insure.
  • Credit score: Drivers with a poor credit score are considered a higher risk by many insurance companies. Persons with poor FICO score should consult experts in order to develop a strategy for repairing the credit score.

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit http://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com

 

SOURCE Internet Marketing Company

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

20.12.19
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
20.12.19
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
20.12.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Bundesrat verweigert Zustimmung zum Ölheizungs-Verbot
Russische Zentralbankchefin: Kryptowährungen gleichen Glücksspiel
Goldman Sachs: Das passiert, sollten die Demokraten gewinnen
Bundesrat beschliesst Entlastung für Betriebsrentner
Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Meyer Burger-Aktie sinkt: Meyer Burger verkauft niederländisches Geschäft
ASMALLWORLD rechnet mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn für Gesamtjahr 2019 - Aktie legt zu

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;