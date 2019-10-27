+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
27.10.2019 12:36:00

A Rally Championship Spurs the Longyou Model of Combining Culture and Tourism

LONGYOU, China, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 25, the 3-day FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 2019 kicked off, marking Longyou as the only county in China that has hosted 12 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championships and 15 national rally competitions.

Various activities of the 2019 Rally Championship in Longyou，China

The 2019 Rally Championship is approved by FIA and the General Administration of Sports of China, hosted by CAMF and Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province, and held by Longyou County Government, CAMF Racing Co., ltd. and FAMSZ. The competition features a road race with a total mileage of 673.10 kilometers and a special stage of 220.82 kilometers. A highlight is the 1.82 km long super short track race including several thrilling corners, steep slopes and 90-degree sharp turns. And a rain has made the road slippery, intensifying the competition. Different from previous competitions, this year, the game adopts a final qualifying system, rather than the original points system. As the final station of the 2019 Championship, Longyou has attracted 87 racers of 36 racing teams from China, Australia, France, India, Sweden, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia and other countries.

The competition has entered a white-hot stage. In the first two days, Lin Dewei of Subaru China Magic Rally Team has maintained their advantage, leading the entire APRC and CRC of Longyou. As he said in an interview, it's possible for Chinese teams to win APRC's annual champion for the first time this year. On 27th, the final match will be conducted, with a special stage of 123.6 kilometers and a total mileage of 305.95 kilometers. In addition to the thrilling visual feast, the first "Longyou Flavor" Car Food Festival and Rural Tourism Fair also offered the audience local cuisines, relaxing them and showing them the authentic Longyou Flavor.

As an important international sports event in Zhejiang, China, the Rally Championship has successfully been holding 14 years of national competition and 11 years of FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship since its establishment in Longyou in 2003. The top-level event is a vivid example of Longyou combining culture, tourism and sports. Recent years have seen Longyou's commitment to establishing itself as a new pearl in West Zhejiang based on its cultural and tourism resources, such as the various special towns like a dragon boat championship, fishing competition, mind sports games, and the different contests like the rally championship. All of these will be the basis of Longyou to integrate culture and tourism in its own way.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-rally-championship-spurs-the-longyou-model-of-combining-culture-and-tourism-300945967.html

SOURCE Longyou County Information Office

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Gold wieder über 1.500 USD
25.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.75% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Wirecard AG
25.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - BRC auf WTI in Zeichnung
25.10.19
SMI - Bullen bereiten Ausbruch nach oben vor
25.10.19
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / Novartis – Bodenbildung schreitet voran
24.10.19
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
Immobilien nur noch für Gutverdiener? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Videospielplattformen: Hier verdienen Gamer Bitcoins
Bitcoin-Erholungsrally setzt fort - Sprung über 9'000-Dollar-Marke
Watch Partner Quanta Computer kehrt Apple den Rücken - das Ende der Apple Watch?
Polyphor-Aktie schiesst erneut mehr als 40 Prozent hoch - Kurs steigt klar über 10 Franken
Auf Rekordjagd: Tesla stellt zwei neue Modelle auf Rennstrecke auf die Probe
SoftwareOne-Aktie schliesst am Tag von Börsendebut leicht über Ausgabepreis
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Weshalb der Euro zum Franken stabil notiert
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen im Plus --SMI geht mit Allzeithoch ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst etwas tiefer -- Asien zum Handelsende ohne klare Tendenz
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung tendenziell freundlich, am deutschen Markt trübte sie sich dagegen ein. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag bergauf. Den asiatischen Indizes fehlte es an Schwung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB