A Rally Championship Spurs the Longyou Model of Combining Culture and Tourism

LONGYOU, China, Oct. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the morning of October 25, the 3-day FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship in 2019 kicked off, marking Longyou as the only county in China that has hosted 12 FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championships and 15 national rally competitions.

The 2019 Rally Championship is approved by FIA and the General Administration of Sports of China, hosted by CAMF and Sport Bureau of Zhejiang Province, and held by Longyou County Government, CAMF Racing Co., ltd. and FAMSZ. The competition features a road race with a total mileage of 673.10 kilometers and a special stage of 220.82 kilometers. A highlight is the 1.82 km long super short track race including several thrilling corners, steep slopes and 90-degree sharp turns. And a rain has made the road slippery, intensifying the competition. Different from previous competitions, this year, the game adopts a final qualifying system, rather than the original points system. As the final station of the 2019 Championship, Longyou has attracted 87 racers of 36 racing teams from China, Australia, France, India, Sweden, New Zealand, Japan, Malaysia and other countries.

The competition has entered a white-hot stage. In the first two days, Lin Dewei of Subaru China Magic Rally Team has maintained their advantage, leading the entire APRC and CRC of Longyou. As he said in an interview, it's possible for Chinese teams to win APRC's annual champion for the first time this year. On 27th, the final match will be conducted, with a special stage of 123.6 kilometers and a total mileage of 305.95 kilometers. In addition to the thrilling visual feast, the first "Longyou Flavor" Car Food Festival and Rural Tourism Fair also offered the audience local cuisines, relaxing them and showing them the authentic Longyou Flavor.

As an important international sports event in Zhejiang, China, the Rally Championship has successfully been holding 14 years of national competition and 11 years of FIA Asia-Pacific Rally Championship since its establishment in Longyou in 2003. The top-level event is a vivid example of Longyou combining culture, tourism and sports. Recent years have seen Longyou's commitment to establishing itself as a new pearl in West Zhejiang based on its cultural and tourism resources, such as the various special towns like a dragon boat championship, fishing competition, mind sports games, and the different contests like the rally championship. All of these will be the basis of Longyou to integrate culture and tourism in its own way.

