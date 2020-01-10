10.01.2020 07:31:00

A R T C E L S, Digital Platform for Blue Chip-Art Investments, Launches 'XXI', the First Ever Asset-Based Contemporary Art Exhibition

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A R T C E L S, an innovative digital platform for blue-chip art investments, will make its highly anticipated launch on 20thFebruary 2020 at the world's first asset-based tokenised contemporary art exhibition titled 'XXI'.

A R T C E L S is the brainchild of Glencore commodities trader, Gijs de Viet and London-based contemporary art gallerist, Elio D'Anna of the House of Fine Art (HOFA), who designed it to open the lucrative world of blue-chip art investments to a wider and younger international market. The pioneering contemporary art exhibition will offer investors equity in the form of digital tokens similar to cryptocurrency backed by shares in the artworks as registered assets of a London UK based Limited company.  

Citing the Economist, Gijs de Viet explains that "Fine Art has been the single best performing asset class over the last 100 years, so it's about time this opportunity be opened up to a much wider group of investors." He adds, "A R T C E L S' mission, is to provide a new alternative to traditional ways of investing in art whilst building a bold and diverse portfolio of Contemporary Art with a focus on rare editions and works on paper to attract younger, web-savvy investors with an offer on high-end assets and high value shares."

A R T C E L S parcels art into shares worth a minimum of £390 ($500) determined through proven quantitative strategies for art asset acquisitions and made available exclusively to subscribers. Art connoisseurs will get a chance to experience A R T C E L S at the two week 'XXI' exhibition, taking place at HOFA's new state-of-the-art Mayfair gallery, where artworks by Banksy, KAWS, Damien Hirst, George Condo, Jeff Koons and other blue-chip artists will be on display. Prospective investors can choose between sole acquisitions or investments in wider, diversified art portfolios which offer fractional ownership and reduced risk. Whatever their choice, they can be assured they are investing in carefully sourced art, whose value are projected to appreciate based on expert analysis of market trends.

To minimise the risks inherent in art investments, pioneering features have been built into A R T C E L S, supported by strategic partnerships. Swiss-based company, 4Art-Technologies AG, generates cryptographic signatures that provide cutting-edge authentication for its art assets, while Swiss blockchain company Assetyze AG brings the blockchain based solution to create a secure, digital token that can reliably proof the existence of the digitally issued tokens. The incorporation of authenticity, ownership and asset inventory information into a single digital token is set to introduce a «Gold Standard» of transparency and trust into a market plagued by poor data quality in connection with tangible assets. A R T C E L S will also allow investors to enjoy their investments at exclusive art events held multiple times each year, with London, Los Angeles and Shanghai already planned for 2020 and up to 10 exhibitions by 2022.

As co-founder Elio D' Anna explains, "...as a diverse investment, investing in art through A R T C E L S is both secure and engaging because there's also the aspect of enjoying your investment at public exhibitions, as well as private viewings with other shareholders. It's a pleasure that's only comparable to collecting classic cars, watches and fine wines."

A R T C E L S will open to subscribers on the 20thFebruary 2020.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1064031/Companion_KAWS.jpg

Contact: Emma-Louise O'Neill, +44-7515-136909, emmalouise@artcels.com

 

Nachrichten

