29.01.2021 18:54:00

A Quebecer is a Finalist at the World Photographic Cup

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Next April the world finale of the World Photographic Cup will take place, a renowned competition which unites the greatest international photographers. In the "Portrait" division of the competition, the photo of a Quebecer, Stéphanie Lachance from LachancePhoto, was selected to represent Canada and is among the best photographers in the world. This prestigious world competition is comparable to the photography Olympics.

About Stéphanie Lachance 2020 Photographer of the Year at the WPPI
Stéphanie Lachance, portrait photographer who specializes in stylized portraits of children and women, is now in the top 10 in the world for this grand finale. Along with other Canadian photographers, she also has the chance to represent Canada at this global competition in which 38 countries will compete to bring home the coveted World Cup. Her images often compared to paintings, Stéphanie manages to capture the soul of her subjects through their eyes and create captivating portraits with piercing gazes.

The Picture
Already the winner of 7 international awards, this image demonstrates the fascinating connection between a father and his son. Stéphanie explains how the image was created spontaneously. "The family came for a newborn shoot and when I saw the little boy walk into my studio, I immediately noticed his beautiful eyes and told myself I had to take a portrait of him and his father together! It has turned out to be one of the most fascinating images I have ever created, and it still makes an impact on those who view it."

Tenderness is not the mother's prerogative. Through this photo, masculine tenderness is exposed in a soft and current way.

The grand unveiling of the winner will take place on April 19 during a virtual ceremony.

SOURCE LachancePhoto

