A Place At Home Holds First Annual Franchise Convention

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2019 On September 26, 2019, A Place At Home, a NorEast Franchise Group, held its First Annual Franchise Convention.

Representatives from most of the senior care company's nationwide franchise locations attended, including representatives from territories in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, and Arkansas. The franchisees had the opportunity to network, attend seminars, and workshop on ways to ensure their locations provide top-notch senior care solutions.

Jerod Evanich, President, and Dustin Distefano, CEO, founded A Place At Home in 2012. Both men were passionate about making changes in the way seniors receive care.

They created a "continuum of care" model, allowing them to customize home care solutions to each senior using their services. Seniors can choose anything from a few hours of housework help, to 24/7 personal and medication care. When in-home care services are no longer feasible, APAH offers free senior placement services to help them transition to assisted living facilities.

The goal is to allow seniors to remain happy, independent, and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible.

The continuum of care model proved to be wildly successful. In 2017, APAH started expanding by opening franchise locations across the US. The new conference is designed to help franchise owners do some team building. It also gave Evanich and Distefano an opportunity to hand out awards to top performers.

"Having the opportunity to recognize and award the hard work these franchisees have put in was a privilege," said Evanich. "The awards ceremony helped to inspire the newer, up-and-coming franchisees, as well."

"I couldn't be more proud of these franchisees and can't wait to see what they accomplish before the Second Annual Franchise Convention," added Distefano.

For more information about the First Annual Franchise Convention, visit https://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com/news/2019convention/.

To learn more about what Distefano and Evanich look for in a Franchise owner, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxPW-k7cRQs. You can also visit the franchise website at https://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com.

ABOUT A PLACE AT HOME

A Place At Home (a NorEast Franchise Group) offers a range of customized Senior-Focused care services including; in-home care, care coordination and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible.

