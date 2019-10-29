+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
29.10.2019 10:00:00

A Place At Home Holds First Annual Franchise Convention

OMAHA, Neb., Oct. 29, 2019 On September 26, 2019, A Place At Home, a NorEast Franchise Group, held its First Annual Franchise Convention.

Representatives from most of the senior care company's nationwide franchise locations attended, including representatives from territories in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nebraska, Texas, Colorado, and Arkansas. The franchisees had the opportunity to network, attend seminars, and workshop on ways to ensure their locations provide top-notch senior care solutions.

Jerod Evanich, President, and Dustin Distefano, CEO, founded A Place At Home in 2012. Both men were passionate about making changes in the way seniors receive care.

They created a "continuum of care" model, allowing them to customize home care solutions to each senior using their services. Seniors can choose anything from a few hours of housework help, to 24/7 personal and medication care. When in-home care services are no longer feasible, APAH offers free senior placement services to help them transition to assisted living facilities.

The goal is to allow seniors to remain happy, independent, and comfortable in their own homes for as long as possible.

The continuum of care model proved to be wildly successful. In 2017, APAH started expanding by opening franchise locations across the US. The new conference is designed to help franchise owners do some team building. It also gave Evanich and Distefano an opportunity to hand out awards to top performers.

"Having the opportunity to recognize and award the hard work these franchisees have put in was a privilege," said Evanich. "The awards ceremony helped to inspire the newer, up-and-coming franchisees, as well."

"I couldn't be more proud of these franchisees and can't wait to see what they accomplish before the Second Annual Franchise Convention," added Distefano.
For more information about the First Annual Franchise Convention, visit https://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com/news/2019convention/.

To learn more about what Distefano and Evanich look for in a Franchise owner, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxPW-k7cRQs. You can also visit the franchise website at https://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com.

CONTACT:

Jerod Evanich
President and Co-Founder
A Place At Home

O: 888-502-6310
D: 402-281-0738
E: jerod.evanich@aplaceathome.com
W: http://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com

ABOUT A PLACE AT HOME

A Place At Home (a NorEast Franchise Group) offers a range of customized Senior-Focused care services including; in-home care, care coordination and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible for as long as possible. Those who would like to explore franchising should contact the owners to start a conversation. To schedule an introductory call go to https://www.aplaceathomefranchise.com/inquiry-form/ or visit a aplaceathome.com for more information.

 

SOURCE A Place At Home

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:54
Marktüberblick: S&P 500 bricht aus
07:21
Daily Markets: S&P500 – Zahlreiche Widerstände voraus / LafargeHolcim – Direkt am Widerstand
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Dufry AG, Logitech International SA, Julius Baer Group Ltd
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - «Better safe than sorry» - Callable BRCs mit extra tiefer Barriere
28.10.19
SMI mit Schwung nach oben
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

JPMorgan sieht prekäre Lage auf den Geldmarkt zukommen - Fed-Geldspritze wirkungslos
ABB-Aktie etwas fester: ABB übernimmt chinesischen Anbieter von Ladelösungen für Elektrofahrzeuge
Polyphor-Aktien nicht zu stoppen - Weitere Kursgewinne
Parallelen zu den Zwanzigern - Experte warnt vor dem Platzen einer neuen Blase
Griechen holen ihr Geld nach Hause
Dow Jones geht über 27'000 Zählern in den Feierabend -- SMI zwischenzeitlich mit neuem Allzeithoch -- DAX schliesst fester -- Asiens Börsen können bis Handelsende zulegen
Habeck übt scharfe Kritik an Absage der Thüringer FDP
LVMH-Aktie wechselt Vorzeichen, Tiffany-Aktie 30 Prozent höher: LVMH bestätigt Übernahmegespräche mit Tiffany
Microsoft-Aktie mit Rekordhoch: Microsoft gewinnt Rennen um Milliardenvertrag mit Pentagon
Beyond Meat springt in die schwarzen Zahlen - Aktie fällt dennoch tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI leicht im Minus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Dienstag mit kleinen Verlusten. Der DAX bewegt sich um die Nulllinie. Die Börsen in Asien zeigen sich am Dienstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB