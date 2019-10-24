+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
A Partnership to Raise the Proficiency in Mathematics for New Teachers Through NASBTT's School-Based Initial Teacher Training (ITT) Providers

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - With the recent educational policy changes, teacher trainer organizations in England have the added responsibility of ensuring the literacy and numeracy skills of new teachers. To support its members in this task, the National Association of School-Based Teacher Trainers (NASBTT) has entered into a partnership with Vretta to raise the mathematics proficiency of new teachers.

The partnership has led to the creation of a custom version of Vretta's Elevate My Maths platform to upgrade the fundamental maths skills of new teachers. The program includes the diagnosis of teachers' strengths and weaknesses in maths, developmental modules and summative assessment to ensure the confidence of the teachers going forward.

About NASBTT

NASBTT is committed to improving the quality of teachers in schools through high-quality schools-led programmes of training, education, and professional development of teachers in England. The contribution represents the collective experience of accredited providers of schools-led teacher training provision in relation to the development and implementation of national policy developments to improve the quality of teachers in schools.

About Vretta

Vretta's vision is a world where everyone enjoys mathematics. Through its partnerships with ministries of education and academic institutions, Vretta has designed and developed numerous large-scale formative and summative assessments in mathematics at the national and provincial/state level, including implementations of assessment for learning models for classroom applications in mathematics.

Jacob Pucar, Account Manager | Vretta Inc., jacob.pucar@vretta.com, (416) 888-2011 x 115

