A. O. Smith increases quarterly dividend rate to $.24 per share

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) today approved a 9 percent increase in the company's quarterly cash dividend to $.24 per share. The dividend increase affects the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on November 15 to shareholders of record October 31.

"A. O. Smith values its shareholders and works hard to ensure they are rewarded for investing in our company," said Kevin Wheeler, president and chief executive officer. "We are proud to say the five-year compound annual growth rate of our dividend is more than 24 percent."

