|
12.07.2022 00:08:00
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend
MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.
The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record July 29, 2022.
About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301584185.html
SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu A.O. Smith Corp.
|
27.04.22
|Ausblick: AO Smith mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
13.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Ausblick: AO Smith verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
26.10.21
|Ausblick: AO Smith präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
13.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: AO Smith mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: AO Smith mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)