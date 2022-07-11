Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
A.O. Smith Aktie
12.07.2022 00:08:00

A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

A.O. Smith
55.94 CHF -1.98%
MILWAUKEE, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation logo. (PRNewsFoto/A. O. Smith Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/A. O. Smith Corporation)

A. O. Smith Announces Quarterly Dividend

The dividend is payable on August 15 to shareholders of record July 29, 2022.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301584185.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

