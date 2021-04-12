 A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend | 12.04.21 | finanzen.ch
A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Wis., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.26 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

The dividend is payable on May 17 to shareholders of record April 30, 2021.

About A. O. Smith
A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment and air purification products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301267110.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

